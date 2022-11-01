NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

Special Artist in Residence exhibition begins FP 110122

Special Artist in Residence exhibition begins this week at LPAPA

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) presents a special “Artist in Residence” solo exhibition titled The Great American West by artist Jove Wang at the LPAPA Gallery, November 3-28. 

The Great American West will include major studio paintings and the field work that inspired them. The show will open on Thursday, Nov. 3 with a First Thursdays Art Walk gallery reception that is free and open to the public, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., followed with a private VIP Collectors Reception with Wang on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Special Artist Indian Chief

Photos courtesy of LPAPA Gallery

“Indian Chief” by Jove Wang

In addition to Wang’s Solo Exhibition, he will be conducting a five-day in-person workshop. Anyone interested in learning or improving their skills while painting outdoors will enjoy this workshop. Participants will be walked through Wang’s process for painting seascapes, beaches, canyons and mountains. Further information regarding the workshop can be found at https://lpapa.org/.

Wang was born in China. As a youth, at age 7 he apprenticed with the master painter Gang Gu, subsequently studying at Jilin School of Art for three years and graduating in 1982.

In 1984, he was accepted into the most prestigious art institute of China, Zhejiang Academy of Fine Arts (now named the China Academy of Art) and graduated as an honor student in 1988.

Special Artist Yellow Headband

“Yellow Headband” by Jove Wang

Then, in 1990 Wang immigrated to the U.S. where he soon met with success, the beginning of a career that has garnered him national recognition. He also received professional training from the Tokyo Academy of Fine Arts.

A number of California museums have shown his paintings including the Pasadena Museum of California Art, Pasadena Historical Museum, Laguna Art Museum, Carnegie Art Museum in Oxnard, Bowers Museum in Santa Ana and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University in Malibu. 

Special Artist Catalina Bisons

“Catalina Bisons in Spring” by Jove Wang

In addition, paintings by Wang are in the permanent collections of several important California art collections including those of the Bowers Museum, the Bakersfield Museum of Art and the art collection of Mission San Juan Capistrano, as well as in the art collection of the Museum of Jilin, China.

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association’s LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 North Coast Highway on Gallery Row, between Jasmine and Myrtle streets, Laguna Beach. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Monday and by appointment. For more information, call 949.376.3635, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., and visit https://lpapa.org.

 

