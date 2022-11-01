NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

School Notes 110122

School Notes

LBUSD Board of Education names Kim Johnson new Director of Early Learning

The Laguna Beach Uniﬁed School District (LBUSD) Board of Education voted to approve the appointment of Kim Johnson as Director of Early Learning at last week’s board meeting. She was selected from a candidate pool of highly qualiﬁed applicants.

Johnson began her educational career as a master teacher in a non-public school in North Hollywood. She then transitioned to Los Angeles Uniﬁed School District as a special day teacher and resource specialist. Johnson then made her next transition to her current district, Manhattan Beach Uniﬁed School District, as a program specialist and was promoted to the Director, Children Services in 2006 and has held that position since. In her current position, she oversees the day-to-day operations of the district’s preschool program supporting more than 300 students across 17 classrooms.

Johnson grew up in Orange County and is excited to be working closer to her hometown. “I am looking forward to working in Laguna Beach with the community and continuing to develop their early learning programs. This is such a fun age group to work with and being able to see their continual progress at the beginning of their lifelong learning is a reward in itself,” said Johnson.

Her husband is a middle school teacher who works in special education and they have two girls, 16 and 17 years old. 

Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from University of Santa Barbara and a master’s degree of science in educational leadership from Pepperdine University.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Johnson join the LBUSD team as she brings a wealth of early learning experience,” said Dr. Jason Viloria, Superintendent of Schools. “As we look to expand our TK and preschool program in the coming years, Mrs. Johnson’s expertise will be invaluable in that journey.”

Under the direction and supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, the Director of Early Learning is responsible for the management and delivery of comprehensive services for families and children from age 3 through age 5 including early childhood learning experiences to facilitate school readiness, student screening, parent/family education, provider education, summer programming as well as building community partnerships.

 

