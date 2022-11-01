NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

69.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

Boys & Girls Club LB receives $400,000 110122

Boys & Girls Club LB receives $400,000 state grant for Dream Play Yard project

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Scott Brashier

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, there were a lot of happy kids – and adults – as Assemblywoman 74th District Cottie Petrie-Norris presented the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) with a check for $400,000 for their playground renovation. 

The state funding Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris championed for will be used to renovate the play yard to address physical, socio-emotional and academic well-being with more play and learning for local youth. It includes opportunities for engaging in almost every type of sport, including skateboarding, cultivating nature with a greenhouse, raised garden beds and butterfly gardens, creative expression and art therapy with an art wall and chalkboards of all sizes, and a new play structure, turf and shade structure.

boys and girls group with pam

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Terry Anderson, BGCLB board president; Steven Jaksch, BGCLB board member; Cottie Petrie-Norris, Assemblywoman 74th District; Donnie Crevier, an original Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach member; Bob Ricker, BGCLB board member and an original club member and Pam Estes, BGCLB CEO

BGCLB CEO Pam Estes thanked Petrie-Norris for advocating for the funds, as well as all the donors who invested in bringing this project to fruition – including the Laguna Beach Community Foundation who donated $100,000 for play equipment and the donors who contributed to the 2004 renovations.

 In addition to Petrie-Norris, present were Pam Estes, BGCLB CEO; Terry Anderson, board president; Phyllis Phillips, board member; Steve Jaksch, board member; George Weiss, LB City Councilmember; Sue Kempf, Mayor of Laguna Beach; Alexis Braun, LB Community Services; Jason Viloria, LBUSD superintendent; Julie Hatchel, El Morro School principal; Tom Davis, LB Community Foundation; Erica Austin, playground donor; Donnie Crevier, Capital Campaign donor; Rick Balzer, Capital Campaign donor and Ed Gould, Laguna Beach Rotary.

boys and girls three kids

Click on photo for a larger image

BGCLB Board President Terry Anderson and three BGCLB members who all thanked Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris for making the donation possible

Play is serious business for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. Although the United Nations has recognized play as a basic right of every child, the young digital natives served don’t experience the amount of play shared by previous generations. Play is essential to development as it contributes to the cognitive, physical, social and emotional well-being of young people. Younger children thrive on play-based learning that cannot be equivalently replaced by digital means. 

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) has been helping young people thrive since 1952 with a consistent focus on inclusion, diversity, equity, and access for each young person they serve. Daily, the organization impacts approximately 3,000 students in Laguna Beach and the Saddleback Valley through in-school and out-of-school time programs. In contrast to businesses that downsized during the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach gained unprecedented momentum with an increased demand for both programming and new hires in its period of post-traumatic growth. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

boys and girls kids with check

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Terry Anderson, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, Pam Estes and two BGCLB members

Distance learning took a toll on many students, particularly those from low-income households. As soon as the pandemic hit, BGCLB identified members lacking adequate resources and quickly came to those in need. BGCLB provides a physically and emotionally safe environment where young people thrive through mentorships with staff and carefully screened volunteers. Guidance, when needed, focuses on strength-based language. The Dream Play Yard’s enhanced outdoor space will increase attendance from the Laguna Beach community, expand on current offerings at the Canyon Branch, and create collaboration with local nonprofits focused on environmental stewardship and education. 

The Dream Play Yard plan includes: Clearance and demolition of existing storage containers, re-allocation for storage systems, running plumbing to the far side of the playground, redoing the hardscape in concrete and opening it up to offer more than 10,000 square feet of flat space for basketball, skating, bicycling, handball, and other activities, installation of a new artificial turf area and new awning, new water fountains, renovated handball court, new portable skate park, a new greenhouse, raised gardens and butterfly gardens, new murals and replacing the existing aged play structure with a new one including foam cushion underneath.

boys and girls don crevier

Click on photo for a larger image

BGCLB Alumni and Board Member Don Crevier chats with a couple of the BGCLB kids

The Dream Play Yard benefits their members and families through physical well-being, socio-emotional well-being, academic well-being and play.

The Play Yard also benefits the Laguna Beach community at large: It addresses the skate park need in Laguna Beach by using portable ramps in supervised and open skate programming, it creates access and inclusion for local youth, it offers extra class space for the Laguna Beach City Recreation programs, it creates a community venue for pickleball tournaments, movie nights, lectures, outdoor concerts, Chamber and City events hosted by partner organizations, it promotes collaboration between all participating agencies and individuals and it promotes community unity, family health and access to play.

The Play Yard build is estimated to run between $500,000-$600,000. The Club has garnered investments to make the Dream Play Yard a reality from local individuals, foundations, corporations, local and state governments. The bidding process has begun and once those are collected and analyzed, a timeline for completion will be published.

For more information about the BGCLB, visit www.bgclb.org.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.