NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

69.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 87  |  November 1, 2022

November news: Art & Nature Festival coming up FP 10122

November news: Art & Nature Festival coming up at Laguna Art Museum on November 3

Now that Halloween is over, it’s time to look forward to LAM’s Art & Nature Festival. There are activities, panels, workshops and film entertainment, something for everyone.

–Thursday, Nov. 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival

The 2022 Art & Nature Festival will present the featured exhibitions The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, a keynote lecture by Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, a free outdoor Family Festival, and two additional exhibitions including The Big One and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition.

november news ocean

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Rebeca Méndez, “The Sea Around Us,” 2022

The Sea Around Us, an immersive 360-degree video art installation, will transport viewers to an area of the Pacific Ocean located 30 miles from the Laguna Beach Coast, portraying the ocean as a fully animated body as well as a place of deep interconnectedness for all living things. Pyramidion is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, will include a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing, and items from the era of the film.

Art & Nature Festival Schedule of Events and Exhibitions:

Thursday, Nov. 3

Art & Nature’s featured outdoor installation Pyramidion is on display all day and during the First Thursdays Art Walk. 

november news pyramidion

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

“Pyramidion”

Friday, Nov. 4 

Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, will give this year’s Art & Nature Keynote Lecture at the Art & Nature Opening Party from 6-9 p.m. Following the keynote lecture, the museum will reveal The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and welcome opening night guests to experience the immersive exhibit at 7 p.m. 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Art & Nature fans of all ages can join Laguna Art Museum and its partners during the Art & Nature Family Festival at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 

november news mccracken

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Art Workshop: California Marine Wildlife 

Sunday, Nov. 6 

Art Workshop: California Marine Wildlife at 10 a.m.

As part of the 10th Annual Art & Nature Celebration, join artist Jane Lee McCracken, founder of Drawing for the Planet, as she leads a drawing workshop for all ages. Inspired by the ocean, this workshop will teach you how to draw some of your favorite marine animals while also inspiring empathy for the animals that share the planet with us.

Advance tickets recommended. Limited space available. Youth 12 and under: Free, Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Laguna Art Museum will host a Panel Discussion: The Sea Around Us moderated by Los Angeles Times environment reporter Rosanna Xia at 3 p.m. Join featured artist Rebecca Méndez as she delves into the process of making The Sea Around Us and its important message of ocean preservation.

november news berg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Kelly Berg 

–Saturday, Nov. 12

Artist Spotlight: Kelly Berg, 6 p.m.

Join Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner as she and Art & Nature featured artist, Kelly Berg, discuss Berg’s multi-location installation piece, Pyramidion. Sprinkled throughout Laguna Beach, the pyramids of Pyramidion vary in sizes and colors to reflect the ever-shifting nature of the landscape. The temporality of the installation parallels much of the earth’s landscapes that shift and change due to weather, geology, and the effects of climate change.

Tickets, Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30, Advance tickets recommended. Limited space available. For tickets, click here.

–Sunday, Nov. 13 

The Seven Ecological Regions of California at 10 a.m.

As part of the Art & Nature Celebration, join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he explores the landscapes the various regions of California and the art inspired by them. Stern will discuss what makes these regions unique and discuss historical paintings from each region.

The 45-minute lecture will consist of about 100 slides, with time for questions and answers afterwards. 

Tickets, Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14, Advance tickets recommended. Limited space available. For tickets, click here.

For more information about the 10th Annual Art & Nature and Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.