NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

Local author Lisi Harrison and co-author Daniel Kraus 110422

Local author Lisi Harrison and co-author Daniel Kraus launch new book 1-2-3-4, I Declare A Thumb War

New York Times bestselling authors Lisi Harrison (The Clique, Monster High) and Daniel Kraus (Trollhunters, The Shape of Water) have launched their new book 1-2-3-4, I Declare A Thumb War. The book kicks off the Graveyard Girls, a middle grade series – similar to Goosebumps and The Baby-Sitters Club – about five friends who tell graveyard tales by night and navigate middle school drama by day.

local author bookcover

Courtesy of Lisi Harrison

“1-2-3-4-, I Declare A Thumb War” launched in September 2022

This slightly scary, extremely addictive story is the first in a five-book series Graveyard Girls by Harrison and Kraus. 1-2-3-4, I Declare A Thumb War, is from the unexpected and powerful dynamic duo of preteen writing powerhouse Harrison and horror master Kraus.

Meet Whisper, Frannie, Sophie, Gemma and Zuzu, five friends from Misery Falls, Ore. The town is abuzz as the 100th anniversary of the electrocution of Misery Falls’ most infamous killer, Silas Hoke, approaches. When a mysterious text message leads the girls to the cemetery – where Silas Hoke is buried – life can’t get any creepier. Except, yes, it can thanks to the surprise storyteller who meets them at the cemetery, inspires the first-ever meeting of the Graveyard Girls, and sets the stage for a terrifying tale from Whisper that they’ll never forget.

local author harrison closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna resident and author Lisi Harrison

In 2003, Harrison left her position as senior director of development at MTV Networks to write The Clique series (2013-2021), which sold more than eight million copies and was on the New York Times bestseller list for more than two hundred weeks. Ten titles hit #1, and foreign rights were sold in 33 countries. Alphas was a #1 New York Times bestseller, and Monster High was an instant bestseller. In 2013 Harrison released her YA series Pretenders and her first adult novel, The Dirty Book Club, in 2017. In 2021, Harrison launched two new middle-grade series – Girl Stuff and The Pack

In addition to writing, Harrison leads Drama Free Friend workshops that teach kids, and their parents, how to have healthy, drama-free friendships.

local author kraus

Photo by Suzanne Plunkett

Chicago resident and author Daniel Kraus

Kraus is a New York Times bestselling horror author and co-author of both Trollhunters and The Shape of Water with Guillermo del Toro. His work has been translated into more than 25 languages. His collaboration with legendary filmmaker George A. Romero, The Living Dead, was acclaimed by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

With del Toro, Kraus co-authored The Shape of Water, based on the same idea the two created for the Oscar-winning film. Also with del Toro, Kraus co-authored Trollhunters, which was adapted into the Emmy-winning Netflix series. Kraus’s The Death and Life of Zebulon Finch was named one of Entertainment Weekly‘s Top 10 Books of the Year. Kraus has won a Scribe Award, two Odyssey Awards (for both Rotters and Scowler) and has been a Library Guild selection, YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults, Bram Stoker finalist and more.

Kraus’s work has been translated into more than 20 languages. 

1-2-3-4, I Declare a Thumb War is available in both digital and hardcover formats on Amazon and other sellers.

For more information about Lisi Harrison, go to www.lisiharrison.com.

For more information about Daniel Kraus, go to www.danielkraus.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.