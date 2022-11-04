NewLeftHeader

Police Files 110422

Police Files

LBPD arrests 19-year-old for child annoyance after he allegedly attempts to lure 13-year-old boy to his van

Laguna Beach Police officers arrested Gabriel Matthew Hernandez Stinnett, 19, a resident of Lancaster, for child annoyance around 9 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31. Hernandez Stinnett was contacted and arrested after allegedly trying to lure a 13-year-old boy to his van with an offer of candy. The incident occurred in the 500 block of Oak Street during the City of Laguna Beach’s Halloween block party. 

Police Files man in green v neck SNL 11.4

Gabriel Matthew Hernandez Stinnett booking photo

Following his arrest, he was subsequently transported to Orange County Jail. Coincidentally, Hernandez Stinnett was also listed as a missing person.

Once there, Hernandez Stinnett was afforded due process rights and released from custody on Wednesday morning (Nov. 2).

The child annoyance charge is being submitted to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of prosecution. Laguna Beach Police are asking the community’s help with identifying prior incidents that may have involved Hernandez Stinnett.

Over the past several months, the LBPD has responded to other calls for service reporting Hernandez Stinnett allegedly followed young teens from school to their homes. He also has been reported hanging around Laguna Beach High School with no legitimate purpose and allegedly harassing and annoying children under the age of 18 years old. 

Police Files silver car SNL 11.4

Vehicle identified by LBPD as Stinnett’s

Before the Halloween night incident, there was no identified victim to facilitate prosecution against Hernandez Stinnett. The LBPD Detective Bureau is actively investigating Hernandez Stinnett’s actions and asks anyone who has had contact with him or has additional information to contact Corporal Fred Yeilding at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or to call 949.464.6687.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

