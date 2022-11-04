NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

LAM Art & Nature Festival kicked off last night FP 110422

LAM Art & Nature Festival kicked off last night at Art Walk: more exciting events scheduled 

Last night (Thursday, Nov. 3) Laguna Art Museum’s 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival began its festivities with the First Thursdays Art Walk. The next few weeks are filled with informative and exciting events.

–Friday, Nov. 4

Art & Nature Exhibition Opening Party Celebration, 7-9 p.m.

Ticket includes a first look at this year’s Art & Nature exhibitions, The Sea Around Us, Pyramidion, The Big One and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition. 

Opportunities to meet the artists behind this year’s festival include featured artists Rebeca Méndez and Kelly Berg, light bites and libations, fun interactive activities, Tarot card reading, nature poetry, crystal and volcanic rock interactive display and a Pyramidion art activity. For tickets, click here:

lam art sea around us

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

The Sea Around Us 

Friday, Nov. 4 

Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, will give this year’s Art & Nature Keynote Lecture at the Art & Nature Opening Party from 6-9 p.m. Following the keynote lecture, the museum will reveal The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and welcome opening night guests to experience the immersive exhibit at 7 p.m. 

Saturday, Nov. 5

Art & Nature fans of all ages can join Laguna Art Museum and its partners during the Art & Nature Family Festival at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 

lam art mccracken

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Art workshop: California Wildlife 

Sunday, Nov. 6 

Art Workshop: California Marine Wildlife at 10 a.m.

As part of the 10th Annual Art & Nature Celebration, join artist Jane Lee McCracken, founder of Drawing for the Planet, as she leads a drawing workshop for all ages. Inspired by the ocean, this workshop will teach you how to draw some of your favorite marine animals while also inspiring empathy for the animals that share the planet with us.

Advance tickets recommended. Limited space available. Youth 12 and under: Free, Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Laguna Art Museum will host a Panel Discussion: The Sea Around Us moderated by Los Angeles Times environment reporter Rosanna Xia at 3 p.m. Join featured artist Rebecca Méndez as she delves into the process of making The Sea Around Us and its important message of ocean preservation. For tickets, click here. Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30.

lam art masuda

Courtesy of Facebook

Yoshika Masuda

–Thursday, Nov. 10

Join cellist Yoshika Masuda for a live performance in the museum.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!
Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Arrive early and enjoy the museum’s gallery and social time.

Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members are free; Non-members, $14 per person. Click here.

lam art berg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Kelly Berg

–Saturday, Nov. 12

Artist Spotlight: Kelly Berg, 6 p.m.

Join Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner as she and Art & Nature featured artist, Kelly Berg, discuss Berg’s multi-location installation piece, Pyramidion. Sprinkled throughout Laguna Beach, the pyramids of Pyramidion vary in sizes and colors to reflect the ever-shifting nature of the landscape. The temporality of the installation parallels much of the earth’s landscapes that shift and change due to weather, geology and the effects of climate change.

Tickets, Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30, Advance tickets are recommended. Limited space available. For tickets, click here.

lam art seven regions

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Seven Ecological Regions

–Sunday, Nov 13 

The Seven Ecological Regions of California at 10 a.m.

As part of the Art & Nature Celebration, join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he explores the landscapes the various regions of California and the art inspired by them. Stern will discuss what makes these regions unique and discuss historical paintings from each region.

The 45-minute lecture will consist of about 100 slides, with time for questions and answers afterwards. 

Tickets, Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14 Advance tickets are recommended. Limited space available. For tickets, click here.

lam art surfing

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

The Art of Surf

Saturday, Nov. 19

Panel Discussion: The Art of Surf at 6 p.m.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic surf film, Five Summer Stories, a panel of notable surfers will come together to discuss the film’s influence on the sport, their lives and careers. Panelists include Jeff Booth, Hans Hagen, Ryan Hitzel, Bob McKnight, Alisa Schwarzstein, and distinguished guest, and director of Five Summer Stories, Greg MacGillivray.

Five Summer Stories is a cultural icon, a time capsule from a watershed era when the world was at a critical crossroads and its reflection was clear in the emerging sport/art of surfing. Against a backdrop of the Vietnam War and the Nixon years, Five Summer Stories was the culmination of the joint surf-film careers of Jim Freeman and Greg MacGillivray. Code named “The Last Surfing Movie” during production, the movie portrays a young, outlaw sport at a strategic point in its creative evolution, at a historical crux in time.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30.

For more information about the 10th annual Art & Nature and Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

