NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

62.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 88  |  November 4, 2022

The Plant Man: November gardening tips 110422

The Plant Man: November gardening tips

By Steve Kawaratani

“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the gardeners who make our souls blossom.”

–Marcel Proust

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Regardless of the reasons you might pursue gardening, I believe that it is more fun when shared with a friend, partner or family member. The activity inevitably leads to a synergistic expression and may inspire a garden experience that is both rewarding and pleasurable.

Here are your November questions to the Plant Man.

Q. How can I get my potted poinsettia to bloom again?

A. The first two weeks of November are generally the last date you may prepare poinsettias for holiday color. Potted plants should be placed in a closet each night for 14 hours, and then moved into light in the morning for a maximum of 10 hours. Continue for six weeks; you’ll have blossoms around Christmas.

The Plant Man tulips

Click on photo for a larger image

Tulips are among the most beautiful flowers raised from bulbs

Q. Hi Plant Man. Can I grow tulips in pots?

A. Yes! Make sure the pots are deep enough to accommodate the bulbs.

Q. Someone once told me that you could grow a bougainvillea from a slip. Do you know this to be true? 

A. Bougainvillea cuttings can be propagated; take a soft cutting and dip it in a rooting hormone, plant the cutting in a rooting medium and you’ll soon have a new plant.

The Plant Man Rose slug

Click on photo for a larger image

Rose slug damage

Q. Why are my climbing rose leaves full of holes?

A. The culprit is likely rose slugs, which look like caterpillars, but they are not. This pest hides underneath rose leaves and eats through foliage. Treat by spraying Neem Oil thoroughly on the top and undersides of leaves.

Q. Do systemic insecticides work for houseplants?

A. Most systemic insecticidal products, labeled for use on houseplants, enter the root system and move by the flow of sap. I have not found that this chemical will translocate more than three or four feet, so it’s not particularly useful for taller plants.

Gardening is a wonderful pastime or profession and it often attracts those who possess a naturally optimistic outlook on life. It is always a pleasure to be involved in an activity that includes congenial people. Once hooked, it will surely provide joy for a lifetime. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.