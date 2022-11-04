Council candidate talks about priorities, political divide, data-driven governance
By SARA HALL
A Laguna Beach City Council candidate spoke this week about his priorities, the political divide in the community and his data-driven approach to several hot topics.
The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their regular meeting via Zoom on Thursday (Nov. 3) with Alex Rounaghi as the featured speaker.
Louis Weil, Ruben Flores, Sue Kempf and Peter Blake each spoke during previous committee meetings. The chamber doesn’t formally endorse any specific candidates.
On Thursday (Nov. 3), Rounaghi, shared a bit of background about what led to him running for council.
Born and raised in Laguna Beach, after high school he headed to the east coast to attend Dartmouth College. He was set to graduate in June 2020, after which he planned on moving to New York or Washington D.C. But the world changed in 2020 and that brought him back home to Laguna Beach.
He soon got involved in the local community, including joining the Housing and Human Services Committee, which he now chairs. Housing is an interesting and timely topic, he said, considering the recent state mandates sent down from Sacramento as cities grapple with meeting the requirements through a compliant Housing Element.
It’s been quite the experience running for city council, he said. It’s been a lot of work, but he’s met a lot of interesting people and had a lot of informative discussions.
“There’s a lot of common ground in this city, but there’s so much toxicity in our political culture, which is very unnecessary, in my opinion,” Rounaghi said. “I’m hoping that after this election we can go back to a time of having a political discourse that’s based on facts, that’s based on respect and where we don’t have so much negativity that we see right now. I guess that’s optimistic.”
There are complex problems facing the city and there are no easy solutions, he said, simple slogans aren’t going to solve anything.
“I’m not going to have all the answers,” he said. “What I can promise is that I’m going to do the work and listen to different stakeholders and do my homework on the issues, do my due diligence to ensure that if I’m elected to council I’m making the best decisions on behalf of the City of Laguna Beach.”
During his comments on Thursday, he reiterated the priorities he’s emphasized throughout the campaign, with public safety topping the list.
Wildfires are the biggest challenge, he said.
“Fire is the number one public safety issue just because of the nature of where we live and the threat of it,” Rounaghi said.
As a councilmember, he’d ensure the fire department would get the resources they need, which includes prioritizing the new station in South Laguna. They need to move as fast as possible to get it built, he said, answering a question from Chamber Board of Directors member Jeffrey Redeker.
“You can’t play political games with fire stations,” Rounaghi said.
The old station would likely collapse if there was an earthquake, he noted, echoing comments from several officials on the condition of the current station.
He also wants to work on undergrounding the utility lines along the Canyon.
“The cost of not doing that is too high,” he said.
Public safety also has to do with traffic safety, he added. Too often residents get Nixle alerts about a vehicle collision in the Canyon.
He’s also in favor of taking over control of Coast Highway from Caltrans.
Most people would agree that they can make better decisions at the local level, so the question is: Is it financially feasible?
“It’s worthy of our consideration,” he said.
His decision making would be based on data driven governance, something he’s mentioned at several candidate forums over the past few months.
“I really do believe that’s how you can make good decisions that are cost effective and that we ensure that every tax dollar that we spend goes to the highest and best use,” he said Thursday.
He would look at the budget process and aim for performance-based outcomes.
The data-driven approach is also how he’d tackle parking in the city.
“When it comes to parking, we need to have a really rational and comprehensive discussion,” Rounaghi said.
That approach should also involve transit plans. They can’t do one without the other, he added. They also need to be more realistic about the parking requirements for businesses and less onerous, he said. He’s also interested to see the results of the city’s current effort to study parking demands.
“I’m not ideological on this issue,” Rounaghi said. “I’m open to parking structures and new parking and investments in parking, but what I’d like to see is a comprehensive approach where it makes sense and that we’re making the best use of our funds to put the parking in the areas where it’s most strategic.”
Redeker also asked about Rounaghi’s vision for the city’s recent purchase of the property at 30516 Coast Highway, former home of the St. Catherine of Siena parish school.
It should do something more for families, maybe a skate park or pool, he suggested. It could also house a cultural arts center. He doesn’t have a recommendation set in stone though, it should be open to a lot of public input and be part of a master plan.
In a rare phenomenon, there was agreement on the dais and in public comment on July 19 when council unanimously decided to move forward to study possible uses, gather more community feedback, and develop a financial plan to potentially buy the property. On August 19, council unanimously agreed to make a formal offer to the Diocese of Orange for $23 million.
But there will be a lot of lobbying for various interest when it comes time to decide what to do with the property, Rounaghi commented this week.
“Everyone agreed that we should buy St. Catherine’s, but it’s going to turn into a war as we figure out what’s going to actually be there,” he said.
The library discussion is another example of the toxic political culture, Rounaghi noted.
On April 12, council voted 4-1 (Councilmember Peter Blake dissented) to purchase the property where the LB Public Library currently sits after more than two hours of discussion, which included about three dozen public speakers, most who praised the library and requested it stay at its current location. At that time, council directed staff to move forward with the acquisition of the land from the county for $4.29 million, negotiate a 25-year lease, earmark the funds from the purchase for reinvestment in the library and eliminate a clause proposed in the staff report about investigating other possible locations for the library.
In a separate vote, council unanimously agreed to continue the 1937 agreement with the Chamber of Commerce to rent a portion of the building at no cost.
There was a lot of confusion and misinformation shared during the discussion, Rounaghi said this week. He also agreed with maintaining the facility in its current location and ensuring the funds are used to reinvest in and modernize the library.
“I think we should keep the library where it is, but I also think we should look at how we can make improvements to it to address the needs of today and make it a place that residents in town want to go to,” Rounaghi said.
They should revisit the lease terms to ensure the city gets the maximum amount of leverage, he added.
He also mentioned the importance of protecting the local environment, including preserving the open space and keeping the ocean clean.
More people than ever, particularly since COVID, have been enjoying Laguna’s outdoor spaces, he noted. Alta Laguna is like Disneyland on a Sunday night. More enforcement is the best approach, he said, noting the recent park ranger program.
“If we allow it to degrade then future generations aren’t going to be able to enjoy it,” he said.
Rounaghi also has a goal related to climate action: Becoming the first city in Orange County to be net zero in terms of carbon emissions.
He also wants to focus on electrifying the city’s fleet and adding solar on city facilities
“This is something that’s in line with our values, but also is a good return on investment,” he said.
Answering another outdoor-related question, Rounaghi said he’s interested in learning more about the results of OC Parks trails designation pilot program, which aimed to improve user experience and alleviate trail user conflict and congestion. It was implemented in several OC parks, including Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, in 2021.
Speaking about opening businesses in the city, Rounaghi wants to streamline the permitting process.
“I think we should have a VIP approach and roll out the red carpet for new businesses that want to come to Laguna Beach and make it as easy as possible for them on the bureaucratic side to get their permits and get started,” he said. “We can do more to get rid of the vacancies and fill the stores.”
The vacancies don’t just impact the one business, but the entire community, he added.
Measure Q would be a “disaster for business,” he commented. Most people agree with the idea of stopping over-development, but the measure goes too far, Rounaghi said, it’s a very heavy-handed approach.
Answering another question, Rounaghi mentioned his support of the Forest Avenue Promenade and outdoor dining, as well as making the town more walkable.
He also commented on homelessness, his young age, infrastructure and term limits.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.