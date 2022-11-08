NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

63.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Live! Music Matters is a hit FP 110822

Live! Music Matters is a hit

Laguna Live!’s new children’s program, “Live! Music Matters,” has been met with such an enthusiastic response from participants that the nonprofit has added an extra session to their current series and will start the series again in January 2023. 

The program, a music class for ages up to 4 years old, with caregiver involvement, takes place at Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

Live Music Matters Churchill

Click on image for a larger photo

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Zach Churchill

Musician Zach Churchill leads the sessions while attendees sing, dance and play child-friendly percussion instruments.

The remaining dates in the current series are Tuesdays, Nov. 8, 15 and 22.

This program is sponsored by the FOA Foundation, Assistance League of Laguna Beach, the Laguna Beach Rotary Club and partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.