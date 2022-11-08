NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

The Phantom meets Harry Potter FP 110822

The Phantom meets Harry Potter at the Laguna Playhouse

A chandelier may not crash to the floor. Nor will Quidditch players on flying broomsticks chase a golden snitch. But sparks will certainly fly, when the Laguna Community Concert Band plays songs from Phantom of the Opera and film scores from Harry Potter, at the Laguna Playhouse on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Other numbers include “Second Suite in F” by Gustav Holst and “Platus, Mountain of Dragons” by Steven Reineke.

Phantom meets Lowery

Photo by Peyton Webster

Mark Lowery conducts the Laguna Community Concert Band at the Laguna Playhouse

Like all of the band’s performances, this concert is free.

The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to www.lagunaconcertband.com.

The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

