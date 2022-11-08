NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

The community is invited to World Kindness Day 110822

The community is invited to World Kindness Day this Saturday on the Main Beach Cobblestones

Saturday, Nov. 12 is a special day for celebration in Laguna Beach – recognizing International World Kindness Day, which takes place on November 13. This year marks the 5th anniversary of Laguna Beach joining World Kindness USA and the 25th anniversary of the World Kindness movement. This global movement is celebrated this year using #1VoiceForKindness.

During the event, which takes place on the Main Beach Cobblestones from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., members of the community will receive “Courage to Be Kind” and “Cool to be Kind” awards for their small and large, random or planned acts of kindness. The 2022 Kindness Hero of the Year award will honor Councilmember Toni Iseman, for her numerous acts of kindness spanning decades in Laguna Beach.

World Kindness Day is an international holiday that was formed in 1998, to promote kindness throughout the world and is observed annually on November 13 as part of the World Kindness movement. This international effort spans many countries including the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia and the U.A.E. World Kindness Day is an opportunity to reflect upon one of the most pro-social and unifying human traits – kindness. This day is devoted to the positive ripples created by all acts of kindness. Related events promote and diffuse this crucial quality that brings people of every kind together.

The community Geshe Tsewang Thinley

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tarek Jadeba

Tibetan Buddhist Monk Geshe Tsewang Thinley is gifting Shadi Pourkashef a white scarf

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet new people through meditation, conversations and dancing to live music by Lele Rose, The Enchanters, Djembe Fusion and others. Children’s art tables will be led by HeArtsy and Just Gather from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Midday, all are welcome to enjoy a “Conversation in Kindness,” moderated by Ed Steinfeld with a panel of Laguna Beach community leaders including Steve Dicterow, Carrie Click, Terrel Washington Ansisi, Beth Garlock and Shadi Pourkashef. We Love Laguna Beach is sponsoring the audio provided by KX FM Radio. The event closes with a sunset meditation and chanting by Tibetan Buddhist Monk Geshe Tsewang Thinley on compassion and kindness.

There is no cost to attend, however donations are welcome and benefit The Ability Awareness Project, a non-profit serving youth since 2012. Pourkashef leads this organization and also serves as the Secretary General of World Kindness USA. 

For more information, visit https://kindandsafeschools.org/.

 

