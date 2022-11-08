NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Shane 110822

Meet Pet of the Week Shane

Shane is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 2-year-old medium-haired grey and white tabby who is neutered. Shane loves attention when he can get it and is very affectionate. He does well around people and would do great in a family home.    

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Shane adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Shane

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Shane, an affectionate and loving cat looking for a new home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

