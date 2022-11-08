NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

“Art in Public Places” – Elements by Marlo Bartels

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Elements by local artist Marlo Bartels was installed outside of Laguna Art Museum in 1986. Bartels has many other public art pieces around town: Third Reef, Bollards Forest Ave. and PCH (in a collaboration with Jesse Bartels), Canyon Chess and Checkers and Third Reef

Installed in 1986 outside the Laguna Art Museum at 307 Cliff Drive

Bartels has been producing and installing permanent ceramic and stone sculpture, mosaics, pictorial murals and functional art for cities, institutions and personal clients since 1977. He works with ceramic tile and terrazzo & stone – shaping, forming and glazing the clay elements by hand. 

Shows all four "Elements" – Cube, Cone, Cylinder and Sphere

With the support of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, D.C., Bartels developed new techniques for fabricating furniture and sculptures, using tile facings on ferro-cement with polystyrene substrates. His work includes sculpture, indoor and outdoor walls, fountains, floors and functional art and features durability and low maintenance. Colors are myriad, non-fading and resistant to graffiti.            

Functional art 

This is the 83rd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

