 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 110822

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

The Dark Ages are upon us     

Dennis 5Now we’re in the “Dark Ages” as we are back on Pacific Standard Time until the second Sunday of next March. Sunrise here on Sunday, Nov. 6 occurred at 6:13 a.m. and sunset was at 4:51 p.m. Hurry up March! Laguna’s earliest sunset will occur on December 8-11 at 4:42 p.m. and our latest sunrise will happen between December 30 and January 14 at 6:58 a.m. Our shortest day will happen on the winter solstice with 9 hours and 54 minutes with a sunrise at 6:54 a.m. and a sunset at 4:48 p.m.

I arrived in Oklahoma on May 15, 1971 which is smack dab in the middle of the peak of tornado season in Oklahoma for frequency and intensity. I had a place to stay while I was there, at my weather buddy’s house in Norman which is only a few miles south of Oklahoma City. The NOAA’s Severe Storm Center is located in Norman and so is the University of Oklahoma where my buddy was enrolled there majoring in meteorology focusing on severe weather. He was definitely in the perfect environment for such events as Oklahoma is the tornado capital of the world. He told me that my timing was impeccable as a round of severe weather was expected to strike most of Oklahoma the very next day with large hail and a 50% chance of a tornado in the area. Back then it was still pretty hard to predict just what super cell thunderstorm would pop out a twister, so it was still a crapshoot.

The next morning arrived with clear and sunny skies with gentle winds but as the morning progressed, the air became still and very warm as the humidity began to climb sharply. To the west and southwest, a boiling mass of dark cumulonimbus appeared on the horizon. By 11 a.m. the temp was near 90 degrees with the dew point a very sultry 76. The air was so still and heavy you could light a match and keep the small flame un-cupped. 

By noon, the first distant rumble of thunder was heard as the sun was now being covered up by very thick anvil clouds. As moments ticked, the thunder became louder as lightning was now visible with big raindrops starting to pelt the ground. A few moments later, huge hailstones, some as big as baseballs had people running for cover as intense lightning exploded every few seconds with ground-shaking thunder almost immediately following the brilliant light show. 

Looking skyward, the entire base of the super cell was rotating like a merry go round. Moments later, a dark funnel appeared a couple of miles to the west. Within seconds, the funnel had touched the ground and became thicker by the minute. Three or four minutes later the swirling monster was at least a mile wide as it began to chew up the surrounding countryside. 

The noise was deafening, much like the sound of 50 airliners revving up for takeoff!. Thank God there was no damage or casualties as the twister stayed to the north of Norman. It continued to plow to the northeast and dissipated a few moments later. The twister was later rated an F-4 with winds in excess of 200 mph! I sure got what I came here for in the first place and then some. During my weeklong stay, I was treated to an additional two rounds of severe weather but no tornadoes that time, however, those two were still plenty dramatic. Welcome to Tornado Alley, Mr. McTighe! I remember this trip like it was yesterday. 

Have a great week, ALOHA!

 

