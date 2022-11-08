NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Laguna Live! presents a Thanksgiving gift – free in-person concert on November 30

As a Thanksgiving gift to the community, Laguna Live! is presenting a free in-person concert, featuring talented members of Chamber Music | OC’s precollege program.

The concert will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 4-5 p.m. at The Sanctuary of Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

laguna live church

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

A free live concert will be presented by Laguna Live! on November 30 at

Neighborhood Congregational Church

Performers include Fatima Sullivan, solo viola; Matt Karacic, solo piano; Edelweiss Pak, cello; Cadence Yip, piano (duo); Cadence Yip, solo piano; KariAnne Chien, violin; Bryan Tseng, cello and Joshua Lee, piano (piano trio).

Laguna Beach Live!, a nonprofit organization, strives to increase the awareness of and participation in diverse musical experiences, enhancing the reputation of Laguna Beach as a music town. To this end, they present high quality live musical performances that are accessible…affordable, intimate and in our community. Education for kids is a high priority. Their goal is to continually increase the quality and number of professional live performances in the city throughout the year, especially in the non-summer months, and to offer educational programs to promote the appreciation of music for the enjoyment and education of residents, especially students. They believe increased cultural activities will enrich the lives of all who attend these events and have a positive economic impact on the city.

To make reservations, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.715.9713.

The concert is sponsored by the FOA Foundation, Assistance League of Laguna Beach, the Laguna Beach Rotary Club and partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

