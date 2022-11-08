NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

63.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 89  |  November 8, 2022

Police Files 110822

Police Files

Man arrested on Halloween for alleged child annoyance is arrested again for allegedly stalking a juvenile and DUI

This past Sunday (Nov. 6) at 10 p.m., Laguna Beach Police Officers responded to a Jack in the Box restaurant for a possible intoxicated man inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers recognized the man as Gabriel Stinnett, the 19-year-old from Lancaster, who was arrested Halloween for allegedly attempting to lure a 13-year-old into a van. 

Officers conducted an investigation and arrested Stinnett on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI). 

Police Files Gabriel Stinnett SNL 11.8

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Gabriel Stinnett arrested again on new charges

During the investigation, officers also discovered Stinnett had been involved in a separate incident where he was allegedly stalking a juvenile and was additionally arrested for Felony Stalking. Stinnett was previously arrested on Halloween by LBPD for child annoyance after allegedly trying to lure a 13-year-old boy to his van with an offer of candy. 

The LBPD Detective Bureau is actively investigating Stinnett’s actions and making an ongoing effort to keep the community informed. If anyone has had contact with Stinnett or has additional information, please contact Cpl. Fred Yeilding at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or 949.464.6687.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.