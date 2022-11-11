NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

60.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Laguna Beach sculptor will be missed 111122

Laguna Beach sculptor will be missed

Ronald Robert Whitacre

February 9, 1940 – October 31, 2022

Laguna Beach sculptor Whitacre

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Kathryn Lang-Slattery

Ronald Robert Whitacre

Ronald Whitacre, loving partner, artist and father, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022 in his home in Laguna Beach, Calif. He was 82 years old. His last days were eased by calls and visits from friends and family, and the loving care of his partner Kathryn Slattery and her daughter, Erin.

Ron was born in his paternal grandparents’ home in Ludlow Falls, Ohio, on February 9, 1940, the only child of Cleo and Robert Whitacre. When Ron was 2, his father was killed in a traffic accident and after that tragedy, he was raised by his mother and his maternal grandmother in West Milton, Ohio. Ron exhibited an early talent for art and his mother took him regularly to the Dayton Art Institute for classes in drawing and painting. As a youth, Ron was an outstanding student. His friend since childhood said of Ron’s days at Milton Union High School, “He got all A’s. Never studied. Never opened a textbook.” Besides continuing to study art, Ron became a ham radio operator and talked to people around the world in Morse code. He also developed his lifelong love of jazz and self-taught himself drums, becoming proficient enough to sometimes be invited to play with jazz combos in area nightclubs.

Ron married his high school sweetheart in 1957 and by his early 20s he was the father of three small children, two daughters and a son. In 1964, he moved his young family to Long Beach, Calif., where he loved the warm weather and the ocean. When his marriage ended in 1967, Ron moved to Laguna Beach and blossomed as a sculptor. In 1968, 1969 and 1970, Ron exhibited at the Festival of Arts and in later years, he was a regular participant at Art-A-Fair. Over his 50-plus-year career, Ron created commissioned works for institutions, businesses and private individuals.

Ron’s original sculptures, executed mainly in welded steel, but sometimes carved in wood, most often depict the human figure or animals in motion. Noted for their balance, power and sensitivity, his work was often inspired by the grace and movement of dancers, acrobats, musicians and goddesses. His best-known sculpture, Harmony, has arched over the entrance of Art-A-Fair since 1998.  Currently, two of his large, expressive figures can be seen on public display: Finish Line at the Newport Beach Civic Center Park and Reaching Man at the Santa Clarita Trailhead Project.

Besides his artistic work, Ron followed many other career paths. Over the years, he worked as a designer and representative of jewelry for a national firm, a bartender, a cross-country trucker driving his own 18-wheeler, a real estate agent, a manager for a security firm, and a retail salesperson for a boating and nautical outfitter. Ron loved to read the classics and long books about art and politics. In his mid-40s, he became an avid skydiver, scuba diver, sailor and traveler. During the last six years of his life, Ron returned full time to his artistic career and was extremely productive. He leaves a legacy of more than 20 pieces on public display, countless pieces in the homes of collectors and an inventory of more than 40 sculptures and dozens of drawings which can be seen on his website, www.whitacrestudio.com.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Rachel Cameron, two granddaughters, Ashley and Kevin, two great-grandchildren, his partner, Kathryn Lang-Slattery and her daughter, Erin Slattery and a son, Michael. 

A Celebration of Life and retrospective art show is being planned for later this winter, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please support a local artist with a purchase of their work.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.