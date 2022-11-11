NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

60.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Owner of South Swell Donuts needs assistance 111122

Owner of South Swell Donuts needs assistance while her husband recovers from auto accident

Although Jackie Nam, the owner of South Swell Donuts in South Laguna, is back to work now, she has lost much-needed revenue due to her husband Khann’s auto accident almost two weeks ago. 

As Jennifer Kluver reported, “On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29, Jackie’s husband of 12 years, Khann, was on his way to work when at 4 a.m., he was hit by a drunk driver. Jackie was notified by police and went to her husband’s side. Khann was in the ICU for injuries sustained including a broken neck, collarbone and back. Thankfully, he is home now recovering and Jackie is back to work as it helps her to stay busy.” 

As related by Kluver, “Jackie opened the shop almost 30 years ago and has watched most of our kids grow up here. Some of our kids are now bringing their own kids to the shop. Since coming to the U.S. from Cambodia in 1980, Jackie has worked hard to put all of her children through college. She is the hardest working small business owner that I’ve ever met. She greets you every time you come in with the widest most beautiful smile. Anyone that’s ever met her loves her.” 

owner of Jackie

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Zachary Kluver

Jackie Nam, owner of South Swell Donuts

Ashley Malone and neighbor Diana Chesterfield are fundraising on behalf of the community for Jackie and her family of South Swell Donuts. 

“Jackie’s compassionate heart radiates happiness as locals visit her donut store in South Laguna,” said Malone on the GoFundMe page. “Sadly, as Jackie’s husband was driving through a green light to work last week, he was hit by an impaired driver. Jackie’s husband spent several days in critical care and arrived home in a walker. Jackie is thankful her husband of 12 years is back home and on the road to recovery. Unfortunately, Jackie has lost revenue at South Swell Donuts while taking time off to care for her husband. Many of us would like to donate to Jackie so she can continue the care her husband needs. Thank you in advance for showing support of our always happy and smiling local business owner.”

“Jackie is so grateful for the outpouring of love she has received from our city and says that it would be lovely to be able to maybe use some money to hire her helper again so as to spend more time with her family right now,” Kluver said. “She is thankful for the chance to have her story read by all of your readers. She says that it would be great if someone read it and just came in to buy a donut.” 

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://gofund.me/aa9437c9.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.