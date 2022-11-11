NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Water district commission discusses neighboring desal project, idea of taking over city sewer services

By SARA HALL

A local water district discussed a neighboring desalination project and a recent proposal of potentially taking over city water quality and wastewater during a meeting this week.

During the Laguna Beach County Water District Commission meeting on Tuesday (Nov. 8), LBCWD General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten shared updates on the Doheny Ocean Desalination project, which is planned by another local water district in Dana Point, and a recent discussion by the LB City Council about possibly moving city water services over to LBCWD.

During the October 18 LB City Council meeting, Councilmember George Weiss requested to initiate a discussion on making the Laguna Beach County Water District an independent public agency and moving the city’s water quality department under its authority. The city has operated LBCWD as a subsidiary district since late 2000.

If the change were to happen, the agency would perform the city’s current role of maintaining the municipal sewer system. It would also allow citizens to vote for a slate of LBCWD directors to oversee the agency. Currently, city council members serve as ex-officio board of directors.

At the October meeting, Weiss noted that the city and residents might benefit from the change. The discussion primarily focused on the complicated process of reviewing the organizational issues across the city’s water and sewer.

At the October council meeting, Assistant City Manager Ken Domer commented that the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) is currently conducting a municipal service review, which looks at the structure and efficiencies. If LBCWD wants to proceed with becoming independent, they should bring it up with LAFCo, Domer noted.

Councilmembers noted that the MSR study should be informative and provide details on different options of water and sewer in Laguna Beach.

At this week’s LBCWD Commission meeting, Van Der Maaten commented that there was nothing more for the district to do on the item. It’s up to the city at this point, he said. 

“It’s a request that needs to come from them. They have to say, ‘We want the help’ and at this point it doesn’t appear they do,” Van Der Maaten said. “It’s somewhat debatable, too, as to whether or not it’s even in our ratepayers’ best interest to take on wastewater, that’d be something we have to look at.”

The idea about the district becoming independent is a bit premature, he added, as that would be determined if it made sense after they took over the wastewater system. 

“The cart and the horse got mixed up,” Van der Maaten said.

LB County Water District Commission discussed the idea raised by a councilmember about possibly taking over certain city water services

Commission Chair David Horne agreed with the approach. If direction is requested or something begins to happen, the report will provide some information that will help them evaluate the different issues, Horne said. Right now, they should wait and see how it plays out. 

“I think we should just sit tight and see what comes our way,” Horne said.

Commissioner Mark Lewis shared Domer’s comments and noted the “disconnect on that part” between the city’s and district’s perspectives regarding who should approach who first.

LAFCo’s municipal services review is a very long and involved process, Lewis noted, and will study the financial, operational and representational aspects. In doing so, the review will look at the different iterations of the service, he added. 

There’s a number of different ways to slice this pie, Lewis said, and there’s a lot to consider. 

The actual cost could be significant, Lewis noted. An evaluation of the infrastructure that the district would be inheriting and its financial condition would take time.

That infrastructure could be “creaky” given Laguna’s history, Horne added. 

“All of those sorts of things are aspects that would take months and months and months to unravel,” Lewis said. 

Although Vice Chair Walter Stender wanted to take a more proactive approach. 

“I don’t want to be a wallflower on this,” Stender said.

They should take advantage of the talent in the district and leverage that for cost saving in the community, Stender said. There are a lot of overlapping skills, he added. 

“I would look at it as an obligation for us to continuously reduce our costs, continuously improve. I would see it as an opportunity for us to do so with low risk and low cost of entry and a great learning experience for the team on how to combine one plus one to equal three, if you will,” Stender said. “We do have an obligation as a team to look for, especially, big cost reduction opportunities and this is certainly one of them. We should be taking the initiative here.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

He doesn’t like seeing the water quality truck driving right next to the water district truck going up the same street, Stender commented. 

“It’s almost nonsensical to me,” he said. 

From an operational efficiency standpoint, even if the services are combined under the same organizational umbrella, there will be times when two separate trucks will be going up the same street due to health and safety regulations because sewer and water can’t cross contaminate, Lewis noted.

Van der Maaten reiterated his suggestion that they wait until the city approaches the district. 

“That’s what’s missing at this point,” he said. “That’s really on the city to say that they would want to look at this differently.

It should not be brought up from the district perspective, he emphasized. 

As a resident, any of the commissioners or ratepayers have the opportunity to speak to the city council and ask about the issue, Van Der Maaten added. 

A rendering of the planned Doheny Ocean Desalination project 

In an unrelated item, Van Der Maaten also shared an update on the Doheny Ocean Desalination project, which is planned by the South Coast Water District for the property across Coast Highway from Doheny State Beach in Dana Point. 

He noted that the Doheny project was approved by the California Coastal Commission in October. Van Der Maaten spoke in favor of the project during the meeting.

At the time, he commented that there are a number of unique “stumbling blocks” with desal projects and that the Doheny project is addressing the issues appropriately. 

Overall, the meeting went well and SCWD listened and responded appropriately. 

“It was a really good meeting at the Coastal Commission. I thought South Coast did a really good job,” Van der Maaten said this week. “I think it showed that South Coast really is doing what, I think, the people at the state want to be done with desal, to do it right.”

At LBCWD, they are continuing to evaluate how they can be involved, he added. They recently submitted a letter of interest to partner on the project with SCWD. Their next steps are to conduct a customer survey, he explained, they’ll also work on a “a fine-tuned financial analysis of the impacts of desal so that will go into future decision-making” so they’re ready if they do sign an agreement of some sort.

Commissioner Deborah Neev noted that the CCC meeting and the accompanying news reports clarified why Doheny got a “thumbs up” and the larger, neighboring Poseidon Water project received a “thumbs down” from the state agency in May. 

In October, coastal commissioners commented that the Doheny project is a “model” for future desal plants. 

Next week, the CCC will consider a desalination project in Monterey.

Stender suggested they get behind the Monterey project. 

“That we be proactive about the need, not just for our own community, but for the entire state, to wean ourselves off of the old-school approach to water,” Stender said. “The efficacy of these technologies is extremely well-proven all over the world.”

There was also some discussion about the type of agreement the district would consider and what would be the most cost-effective and what operations would be necessary. Overall commissioners agreed that they wanted to study it further and review staff’s financial analysis and report. 

 Although there was some concerned raised by Stender about the process.

“I think that this is a mission critical item for us, as a team, but I’m a little bit worried about possibly being on a train that might need some course correction early on,” he said. 

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

