NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

60.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Laguna Beach Business Club to feature 111122

Laguna Beach Business Club to feature surf champion Ian Cairns

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their November 17 meeting speaker is Ian Cairns – surf champion and co-founder of Surfing.com and World of Waves TV. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Cairns was born in Melbourne, Australia on July 24, 1952, grew up in Cottesloe, a beach suburb of Perth, Western Australia and has been a surfer for more than 55 years. Honing his surfing in the big and stormy waves of Yallingup and Margaret River, 200 miles south of Perth, he developed world-level big wave skills that led to a successful 10-year pro surfing career. Cairns was influential in establishing the world professional surfing circuit and particularly the World Championship Tour. He was known as the premier “power” surfer of his era who dominated the North Shore during the mid- to late-seventies.

In the 1980s, Cairns coached young surfers and in 2010 became the head coach of Surfing America, winning world Championship Gold at the ISA World Games in 2010, ISA World Masters in 2013 and ISA World Standup and Paddling Championships in 2015. In late 2020, he and his partners launched a new media venture, Surfing.com, and produced and syndicated the World of Waves TV (WOW). Surfing.com programming recognizes that surfing is all boards on any water. In early 2022, Surfing.com management began exploring ideas in the Web3 space and launched a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on the HeyLayer digital marketplace, built on the Stacks Protocol connected to the Bitcoin blockchain.

With the launch of many surf parks around the world, Cairns has been consulting with technology and wave pool companies and participating in panel discussions at recent Surf Park Summit events.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. They also support the community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.