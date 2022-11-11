NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

Cultural Arts Updates: What’s happening in the arts around town?

2022 Juried Fine Art Winners

Congratulations to the following artists: 

Honorable Mentions: Evan Cespedes, Joan Gladstone and Thom Wright

cultural arts winners

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

First place winner, “Unnamed” by Melody Nunez

Placement Awards: 3rd – Ellen Rose, 2nd –Josie Weber, 1st – Melody Nunez

The exhibition is open during City Hall business hours through November 17. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts snow

Click on photo for a larger image

World’s Children’s Day, Sunday, Nov. 20

World Children’s Day

Free Puppet Show Performances at Heisler Park Amphitheater

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Arts Commission invites audiences of all ages to celebrate World Children’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a free live winter-themed puppet show performance, “Wacky Winter Adventure” by Luce Puppet Company.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Children’s Holiday Palettes

Deadline to enter: November 21

cultural art palette

Click on photo for a larger image

2021 palette design by Dylan Tian, age 7

The Arts Commission invites artists ages 5-17 to participate in its annual Children’s Holiday Palette Competition. All entries will be made available to view on the city’s website. The Arts Commission will review all designs and select up to 12 for recognition by City Council and displayed at City Hall throughout December 2022.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

