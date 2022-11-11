NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

61.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

The Plant Man: spectacular sunsets 111122

The Plant Man: spectacular sunsets

By Steve Kawaratani

“When I am dead, I hope it is said, “His sins were scarlet, but his columns were read.” –Hillaire Belloc

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

One of the pleasures of being in Laguna is greeting friends and acquaintances after our now earlier, but still spectacular sunsets. Topical conversations moved directly to wondering how this year’s council race came to be manifested and exchanging tales on the quality and quantity of fava beans harvested. It’s not that we’re struck solely by the lure of sharing; the lore is equally important.

The Plant Man sunset

Click on photo for a larger image

A perfect Laguna sunset

To distance myself from certain imperatives, such as the new council seating arrangement beginning on December, I decided to relax at the Design Review hearing. After all, only applicants and their architects, lawyers and paralegals, architectural historians, structural engineers, geologists, fire safety consultants, surveyors, real estate agents, neighbors (who are no longer neighborly with the applicants, nor will they ever be again) and gadflies will be in attendance and I was enthralled again by the retelling of the virtues of a proposed dream home.

I settled in to hear testimony concerning the relative good and evil of a particular development, depending on one’s perspective. Meanwhile, board members and staff patiently listened, architects earnestly prepped for their five minutes of fame, wives nagged at their husbands not to make any more compromises and neighbors put on their game faces and recited a past comment from some long forgotten, former board member.

From my perspective, board members not only care, make choices that may influence a neighborhood for the next 50 years and have the “most difficult job in town”; a quote from a retiring City Councilmember who helped foster both that reality and perception.

Only during a DRB hearing will swimming pools, outdated landscape plans and decks be argued with hours-long passion. Little wonder that many residents consider the hearings to be “must watch television” two Thursdays a month.

The pace became more frenetic as the meeting gained momentum. Concerns over view equity, privacy and neighborhood compatibility filled the council chambers with palpable tension. 

Mindful that interested parties have pleaded for the reduction of contentiousness by city officials, the board decided that all future, problematic projects should be built in either Corona del Mar or Newport Coast (as those locales are already so not Laguna). Applicants and neighbors alike were thrilled with the knowledge that development discord was finally resolved (as were Sue, Bob, Toni, George and Peter, who were all surely watching). See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.