 Volume 14, Issue 90  |  November 11, 2022

The holidays are coming and LOCA FP 111122

The holidays are coming and LOCA Art Education brings fun and festivities

LOCA offers a variety of educational and exciting events in November. Also coming up is the LOCA-decorated tree at the Winter Fantasy at Sawdust Festival and the LOCA booth at Hospitality Night on Friday, Dec. 2

the holidays cards

Courtesy of LOCA

Make holiday cards in the second of a two-part workshop

–Wednesday, Nov. 16

Laguna Beach Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

In this two-part workshop, Carolyn Machado and Mia Moore will teach how to use the Japanese kirigami technique in folding and cutting papers, and collaging them into unique and personal cards. Registration required, click here. Cost: Visitors $100; $50 LOCA members.

the holidays baby elephant seal

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Brown is the theme for November 

Instagram Challenge Brown for November

LOCA invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing photos, and photos of artwork, that follow easy themes. The next challenge is “Holiday Colors” featuring images with a dominant color. The November theme is brown, December is green and January is blue. All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and sculpture. To participate now through November 30, post images featuring brown to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

the holidays winter fantasy

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Winter Fantasy 2021

–LOCA Tree at Winter Fantasy

There will be a LOCA-decorated tree as part of the Community Tree exhibition at Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Festival. The LOCA tree will feature amazing hand painted metal cutouts by Rich and Sue Linder among additional festive embellishments. Visitors may cast votes for their favorite tree on opening day November 19, starting at 10 a.m. Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. The Winter Fantasy is open weekends from November 19 through December 18 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information, click here.

the holidays hospitality night

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Peppertree Park on Hospitality Night 2021

–Visit the LOCA booth on Hospitality Night

Everyone is invited to visit LOCA’s pop-up studio during Hospitality Night in downtown Laguna Beach. Visitors may drop by and create a holiday-themed ornament to take home. Hospitality Night is December 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Peppertree Park. It is free. The greater event runs 5-10 p.m. throughout Downtown.

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

 

