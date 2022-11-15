NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

A taste of Santa Barbara Wine Country comes to Laguna Beach

For the first time ever, Santa Barbara County is coming to Orange County for a special wine tasting. On the heels of winning Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year for 2021 and more recently, receiving multiple Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards and nominations for 2022, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Wine Gallery, guests will enjoy light bites and a tasting of a variety of acclaimed wines from Seagrape, Sandhi, The Hilt, Foxen, Rusack and Firestone.

The cost of this wine tasting is $30 and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Wine Gallery is located at 1833 S. Coast Hwy., #110, Laguna Beach. Guests must be 21 or older. For additional information, visit www.winegallerylaguna.com.

To find out more information on the Santa Barbara Vintners Association, visit www.sbcountywines.com.

 

