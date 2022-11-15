NewLeftHeader

clear sky

64.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Cultural Arts: What’s happening in the arts FP 111522

Cultural Arts: What’s happening in the arts around town?

Laguna Canyon Walkway Mural – Beau Stanton

On October 24, the Arts Commission unanimously selected a design by artist Beau Stanton for installation on a newly constructed bridge which will be part of the Laguna Canyon Flood Channel repair. The artwork will be constructed of glazed ceramic tile, each piece hand cut and installed onto the floor of the bridge. The design depicts representations of local endemic life with references to canyon-specific flora and the ocean life. The design will be viewed from both approaches, complementing nearby existing public artworks Bicycle Garden by Liz Avalon and Wave Bench by Doug Snyder.

This project is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts stanton

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Image of proposed artwork by Beau Stanton

2022 Juried Fine Art Winners

Congratulations to the following artists: 

Honorable Mentions: Evan Cespedes, Joan Gladstone and Thom Wright

cultural arts winners

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

First place winner, “Unnamed” by Melody Nunez

Placement Awards: 3rd – Ellen Rose, 2nd – Josie Weber, 1st – Melody Nunez

The exhibition is open during City Hall business hours through November 17. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts snow

Click on photo for a larger image

World Children’s Day, Sunday, Nov. 20

World Children’s Day

Free Puppet Show Performances at Heisler Park Amphitheater

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Arts Commission invites audiences of all ages to celebrate World Children’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a free live winter-themed puppet show performance, “Wacky Winter Adventure” by Luce Puppet Company.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Children's Holiday Palettes

Deadline to enter: November 21

cultural art palette

Click on photo for a larger image

2021 palette design by Dylan Tian, age 7

The Arts Commission invites artists ages 5-17 to participate in its annual Children’s Holiday Palette Competition. All entries will be made available to view on the city’s website. The Arts Commission will review all designs and select up to 12 for recognition by City Council and displayed at City Hall throughout December 2022.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.