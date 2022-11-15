NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

No Square Theatre presents Musical Theatre Master Class with Broadway’s Courtney Reed

No Square Theatre’s “Wisdom of the Masters” is presenting a Musical Theater Master Class with Broadway’s Courtney Reed on Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. 

Reed will work with each student on audition technique and song interpretation in this special Master Class. The focus is on elevating audition and performance skills and connecting to the audition material. Students will break down their song material with one-on-one coaching in a class setting, and participate in a Q&A session with Reed.

No Square Theatre Reed

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

Courtney Reed

Reed is best known for originating the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s smash Broadway hit Aladdin. She was last seen in Lauren Yee’s award-winning play Cambodian Rock Band at The Signature Theatre. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing company of the Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, in which she played Carla, understudy Nina and Vanessa. Reed made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! She is currently leading the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical! as Satine.

Her TV appearances include Liza on Demand, Search Party, The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, White Collar, NYC 22 and CSI: NY

Cost: $40 for participants; $10 observer. Participants will prepare 32 bars from two musical theater audition songs. They will be focusing on only one song, but ask that you have a second song as a back-up. You should be totally comfortable with your song choice to allow you to work on it in a new way. Pick songs you love and that are suitable for auditions. Bring sheet music, in the correct key, in a three-ring binder. From 3:30-4:30 p.m., participants will rehearse their selection with the accompanist. Guidance in making a song selection will be provided on request. The class is open to singers/actors of strong ability, age 16+.

Because an extraordinary amount of knowledge is shared in a Master Class, observing can prove as valuable as participating. The class is limited to eight participants and 50 observers.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required for observers. Performers may choose to work without masks.

To register, go here.

No Square Theatre is located at 384 Legion St., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.nosquare.org.

 

