 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Woman’s Club 100th anniversary celebration 111522

Woman’s Club 100th anniversary celebration a grand success, roaring 1920s style

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

As one might have said in the 1920s, the Woman’s Club 100th anniversary soiree was the “cat’s pajamas.” Never have I seen so many sequins, boas and pearls in one place. All Laguna ladies were invited to the “Doll’s Night Out Open House,” and they took the “dress to impress” advice to the hilt – they sparkled and sashayed the night away.

woman's club balloons

Click on photo for a larger image

The festivities begin

The 1920s was the first decade to have a nickname: “Roaring 20s” or “Jazz Age.” It was a decade of prosperity and dissipation, and of jazz bands, bootleggers, raccoon coats, bathtub gin, flappers, flagpole sitters, bootleggers and marathon dancers. It was also the era in which women started taking action to exercise their rights.

“Since the Woman’s Club was not doing much in 1922, we decided to include the whole ‘20s decade because the Women’s Movement was across all the country and there was so much happening by and for women, which enabled women to continue making strides past the ‘20s and into where we are today,” said Woman’s Club President Kitty Malcolm.

Since its humble beginnings on the site of what is now City Hall, the members of The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach have supported hundreds of local and Orange County charitable organizations through donations and volunteer time. Yet had it not been for one determined woman, Annie Laurie Daniell, the Club may not have existed at all.

woman's club lucetta

Click on photo for a larger image

Lucetta Kallis, Woman’s Club member and granddaughter of the founder of the Woman’s Club, Annie Swift Daniell

“This event was a long time in the making, because it carried much importance to our current board to do it right and pay homage to those strong, willful women who came before us and were such trailblazers, not just in Laguna, but throughout the country,” said Malcolm. “One hundred years of celebrating any organization is a big deal, so we wanted it to be done well, and to matter, to be noticed and to be memorable!”   

There’s no doubt it was a night to remember.

woman's club board members

Click on photo for a larger image

Woman’s Club board members (back row, L-R) Marie Starley, Barbara Crane, Debbie Aldimassi, Stephanie Percy, Kitty Malcolm, Marilyn Montero, Robin Miller and Susie Ristuben: (front row, L-R) Annette Davis, Dee Perry and Linda Salem

“Even though the Club was founded in early 1922, we were still struggling with COVID issues in early 2022, so we held off the event until we felt it would be safe for larger groups to mingle and our guests would feel safe doing so,” Malcolm continued. “The initial planning committee consisted of Elizabeth Pearson, Deborah Engle, Renae Hinchey and Gayle Waite. During our discussion, it was clear that the only way to make this celebration be about women, was to include the whole town. We discussed various ways in which to do that, but in the end, determined that the Woman’s Club is relatable mostly to women, and so made the decision to keep it about women.” 

woman's club Shaena and girls

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Shaena Stabler, Cassie Walder, Mallory Petersen and Stephanie Blake

Guests were put in the mood by Splendid Events, who provided all the entertainment, décor – and the very popular photobooth. The Brad Powell Jazz Ensemble added to the sublime atmosphere and the wonderful food was catered by Champagne For Lulu, Petite Bites Catering. 

woman's club band

Click on photo for a larger image

The Brad Powell Jazz Ensemble 

As a glowing testimonial to the Woman’s Club and the party, Jheri St. James, who on the very same night was celebrating 50 years as a Laguna resident (and works with the Laguna Beach Recreation Division), said, “A big thank you to all the wonderful women who made the anniversary party such a stunning success and nourishment for our spirits! I had such a wonderful time and seeing everyone dancing in costumes was remarkable. I couldn’t help comparing our freedoms with the ladies in Iran and other places where such an event would have been unthinkable. The food, the music, the beverages, the photo setup and the enthusiasm for the theme were just fantastic. It was great to see women of every age and body type celebrating just being women all together. Thanks again, to the Women’s Club for serving Laguna Beach all these years and being there into the future.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

woman's club Jheri St. James

Click on photo for a larger image

Jheri St. James 

“I love this ‘thank you’ because it reminds us of exactly why we are celebrating women. Because we are so removed from injustices happening to women all over the world, this comment reminded me of that, and how thankful we should be that we, living in Laguna Beach, are able to live as we do,” said Malcolm. 

woman's club stephany skenderian

Click on photo for a larger image

Stephany Skenderian

“I also received many ‘thank you’ comments that night from women, and this theme of ‘getting us all together,’ was repeated often as I walked around the room. And, truth be told, they were having a great time!,” Malcolm said.

Congratulations and thank you to the Woman’s Club for 100 years of community service – and for throwing a great party.

For more information about the Woman’s Club, go to www.wclb.org.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

