 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Veterans remembered at Veterans Day ceremony 111522

Veterans honored at Veterans Day ceremony at Monument Point 

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Community members, veterans and dignitaries gathered to honor our veterans on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11 at Monument Point in Heisler Park. The overriding message of the day was “Freedom is not free.” As was said by several of the speakers, “Many paid the ultimate price for what we now enjoy.”

veterans remembered presentation of colors

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach City Honor Guard, Presentation of Colors

veterans remembered f 16 flyover

Click on photo for a larger image

F-16 flyover. Callsign Swag 11. The 4 x F-16 were from Holloman AFB, N.M. The pilots were: #1. Major Trevor “Copper” Kilroy, Granada Hills, Calif. UCLA grad 2011; #2 Major Dakota “Scar” Olsen, Florence, Mont.; #3 Major Chase “Ramm” Welch, Murrieta, Calif. and #4 Major Corbin “Joker” Boyles, Tempe, Ariz.

veterans remembered band

Click on photo for a larger image

First Marine Division Band conducted by SSgt Kevin Ashley 

veterans remembered scout troop 35

Click on photo for a larger image

Scout Troop 35 led the Pledge of Allegiance 

veterans remembered kempf and silverman

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Lt. Cornelius Ashton; Arnie Silverman, Adjutant VFW Post 5868 and Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

veterans remembered gabbard

Click on photo for a larger image

Commander VFW Post 5868 John Gabbard addresses attendees

veterans remembered david lopez

Click on photo for a larger image

David Lopez plays the bagpipes during the Presentation of Colors

veterans remembered bartlett

Click on photo for a larger image

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District

veterans remembered Norm Abbod

Click on photo for a larger image

Invocation, Chaplain VFW Post 5868 Norm Abbod

veterans remembered Orellano

Click on photo for a larger image

Keynote speaker SgtMaj Phillip Orellano, USMC Ret.

veterans remembered moore

Click on photo for a larger image

Richard Moore, American Legion Post 222 Vice Commander 

veterans remembered calvert

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Lt. Ashton, Police Chief Calvert and Captain Dereszynski

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

