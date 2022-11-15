NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 111522

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

The life spans of El Niño and La Niña

Dennis 5As you probably know well by now, there’s always a new surprise thrown in the mix when it comes to weather. The latest surprise is this current La Niña event is now well into its fourth year and it’s stronger than ever. Up until now, we thought we had a lock on the lifespan of any given El Niño or La Niña. 

Historically, those two events had a lifespan that lasted around nine to maybe 18 months at the most during these two events – but 50 months plus for this latest La Niña? Normally the cycle would see a La Niña and then we’d go into a neutral zone for a couple of years or more. Then we’d have an El Niño event for about a year or so followed by another neutral period and then another La Niña event that completed that particular cycle. 

An El Niño occurs around every four to seven years, so we’re due as our last El Niño was more than seven years ago, but there’s no sign of that event happening in the foreseeable future. This ongoing La Niña has been responsible for our continuing severe drought over most of California with little relief seen at this time. I guess it’s all part of this changing climate. Even the gang at NOAA are completely baffled by this one. Stay tuned!

My first tornado chasing adventure turned out to be a total reverse when I was in Oklahoma back in May 1971. Turns out, I didn’t have to do any chasing at all as the twisters were coming to me! It was only my second day there, and I witnessed firsthand the arrival of a mile wide EF-tornado only two miles to my north, so already my trip to the tornado capital of the world was well worth it! I was so infatuated with severe weather I thought nothing by driving nearly 1,500 miles just to see a tornado and be part of the most severe conditions that Mother Nature had to offer. After all, this was my lifelong path that actually began way back on my fifth birthday on August 3, 1952 in the Grand Canyon of Arizona. That’s where and when it all began with a bang, literally.

My Pop was a photographer for the popular monthly magazine called Arizona Highways. In August 1952, he was on assignment to shoot photos of the Grand Canyon during a severe thunderstorm. It was smack dab in the middle of Arizona’s summer monsoon season that went from early July through mid- September every year. My Pop set up all his gear at the North Rim of the Canyon as thunderstorms were forecast for that afternoon, so he didn’t have to wait very long to be in on all the action. A couple of hours later, an intense storm happened that set my path for life – I kid you not! More on that life-changing event in the next edition of Stu News Laguna.

Briefly, our ocean temps for the summer of 2022 were erratic on a daily basis to say the least, as temps were on a wild roller coaster ride, one like we have not seen in a long time. More on that also in the next edition of Stu News. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

