 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Fair Game 111522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

While locals wait for slow incoming election results, exciting times at LBHS with basketball and football

TJ headshot AugDo you remember when Election Day used to come, we’d vote, the polls would close, and that evening we’d sit in front of the TV and watch the results come in and, as the late hours came in, the winners were projected, for the most part?

What in the heck happened? Here we are a week later and ballots are still somewhere, seemingly, in the ether. We’re pretty sure who won most local races, but we really can’t get a count on what’s left out there affecting Newport Beach.

On the opening page OC Votes (OC Registrar of Voters website), under unofficial election results, it lists “100% of precincts reporting,” with “2,169 precincts fully reporting” throughout OC, with “0 partially reporting.” 

That seems to make it pretty final.

But click to another OC Votes page, this one titled “What’s Left to Process,” and we find that there are still 176,541 ballots left to process.

That means more than 17% of the ballots remain uncounted.

It would seem like technology advancements would improve processes, but again, here we are a week later wondering how the Senate and Congress will finally end up; whether Katie Porter or Scott Baugh heads to Washington, D.C., (Porter currently leads by less than 3,000 votes out of 226,000 counted) and will Katrina Foley’s almost 3,429 vote lead hold up over Pat Bates in the OC Supervisor’s 5th District, after 195,000 have been processed. 

Finally, when can we finally stamp our local council winners as FINAL! 

Here are the latest results as of 5 p.m. Monday (Nov. 14), with updates expected each evening at 5 p.m. until all votes are counted:

Unofficial Election Results

Laguna Beach City Council

Alex Rounaghi – 5,678, 21.32%

Sue Kempf – 5,469, 20.54%

Mark Orgill – 3,834, 14.40%

Ruben Flores – 3,173, 11.91%

Jerome Pudwill – 3,081, 11.57%

Peter Blake – 2,836, 10.65%

Louis Weil – 2,560, 9.61%

Measures

Q (Overlay Zoning District)

No – 6,863, 64.16%

Yes – 3,833, 35.84%

R (Hotel Development Overlay)

No – 7,458, 70.54%

Yes – 3,115, 29.46%

S (Hotel Minimum Wage)

No – 7,320, 68.76%

Yes – 3,326, 31.24%

California State Offices

Assembly District 72

Diane Dixon – 102,373, 56.94%

Judie Mancuso – 77,432, 43.06%

State Senate District 36

Janet Nguyen – 162,328, 58.68%

Kim Carr – 114,290, 41.32%

Orange County Board of Supervisors

Fifth District

Katrina Foley – 99,263, 50.88%

Pat Bates – 95,834, 49.12%

United States Representatives

Congressional District 47

Katie Porter – 114,392, 50.64%

Scott Baugh – 111,501, 49.36%

Congressional District 49

Mike Levin – 135,046, 52.49%

Brian Maryott – 122,250, 47.51%

• • •

I heard from a proud and excited Mathew Tietz over the weekend. If you don’t know him, you should. Mathew is the coach of Laguna Beach High School’s Girls Basketball program.

That program is coming off last year’s most successful girls basketball season in school history. The team finished with the most wins ever in a season with 21; they were ranked #3 in CIF Division 5AA; they were the first team to advance beyond the 2nd round of CIF Sectionals; the first team to qualify for CIF State Regionals and the first team to win a state regional playoff game.

Here’s the best news – the team returns everyone except one graduated senior from last year’s team. And, although that one graduating player was one of the school’s all-time greats, Anna Cheng, the team still expects big things for the season. 

Fair Game team picture SNL

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Gillian Crane Photography

Members of this year’s 2022-23 Varsity and JV teams at LBHS

The team will be led by co-MVPs senior Sophie Marriner and sophomore Kate Cheng, who last season became the first teammates to be named 1st Team All-CIF in the same season. Also playing a vital role will be senior Kenna Rudolph who has expanded her game beyond that of a sharpshooter, into a great all-around player. Add to that senior Sabrina Yang and junior Alex Grombchevsky, who will continue to split time at point guard, as well as sharing lots of time on the court together. 

Coming off the bench will be defensive standout senior Brisa Campos and sophomore Alicia Mendoza, junior post player Elaina Seybold, who will provide strong physical play and athletically gifted junior Ella Walker, who is coming off a huge year leading the JV team.

According to Tietz, “The team is senior heavy and extremely experienced. They are expecting to be even more competitive and successful this season than last. We begin our season with home games this week against Rancho Alamitos on Tuesday and Magnolia on Thursday.”

Go see them play, they’ll be fun to watch, and they’ll be very good.

• • •

While we’re at it, how ‘bout that Breakers football team? Last week they rolled easily past La Quinta, 41-16. This Friday at 7 p.m., they move on to the semifinals where they’ll host Norte Vista

Laguna Beach is now 9-3, with a seven-game winning streak. Norte Vista is also 9-3.

The winner moves on to the 2022 CIF Southern Section Football Division 9 Championship game.

• • •

Have you ordered your turkey and the fixings for Thanksgiving? If not, do what I did. Enter Summer’s Table

I perused their Thanksgiving menu and put pretty much the whole spread together for a wonderful Turkey Day feast for 17 family members. And guess what, Summer’s Table makes the preparation so much easier, so we can sit down and enjoy family rather than slaving all day in the kitchen getting it all done.

Who am I kidding, I don’t slave but someone would have to.

I’ve done this before and loved it!

Check it out at www.summerstable.com. If you order by this Saturday (Nov. 19) by 10 a.m., you’re good. Choices include picking it up or delivery.

• • •

The Arts Commission invites artists ages 5-17 to participate in the annual Children’s Holiday Palette Competition. All entries will be made available to view on the city’s website. The Arts Commission will review all designs and select up to 12 for recognition by City Council and to be displayed at City Hall throughout December 2022.

The deadline to enter is Monday, Nov. 21.

Here’s more info for potential entrants:

–Submit the final palette design on 8 1/2” x 11” paper, in color, within the border of the specified palette template. Emailed submissions should be made as high resolution (150-300 dpi) image files (.jpeg, .png, .pdf) and sized to fit standard letter format (8.5” x 11”). (Please consider the palette thumb hole in your design.)

–Designs will be selected from the following age groups for mounting on wooden palettes: Ages 5-8, 9-13 and 14-17. 

–The artist’s signature, age and date should be placed on the front left-hand side. There are no restrictions on the subject matter. However, religious symbols are discouraged. 

• • •

The Coast Film & Music Festival moves online November 17-27. Some eight, two-hour programs will be available globally by Video on Demand for 10 days, including short film blocks and feature films with recorded Q&As with directors and athletes. 

Tickets are $15 per program and $99 for an all-watch pass. 

Founded in 2019, the annual Coast Film & Music Festival showcases adventure and nonfiction films, art, live music and panel discussions with filmmakers, environmentalists and professional activist-athletes whose breakthrough activities are celebrated through the power of film. 

Go to www.coastfilmfestival.com.

• • •

Don’t forget, this Saturday, Nov. 19 is Love Laguna Beach Volunteer Day. Residents, businesses, city government, faith organizations and non-profits are being asked to unite to make the town better.

It’ll kickoff from 8-9 a.m. at Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center with coffee and refreshments. 

Then, volunteers will branch out for three hours (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) to participate in community projects throughout town and make a difference.

For more info, go to www.lovelagunabeach.org.

 

