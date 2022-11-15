NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 91  |  November 15, 2022

Letters to the Editor 111522

Letters to the Editor

When the ballot box tells us enough is enough

I think it’s amazing how we along with our towns folk made it clear that we don’t need Peter Blake in city government. Historically we are an open society but we do expect respect as we respect others. He didn’t make it, but a young gentleman and two others did. It just shows that we as a town can use the ballot box as one way of saying enough is enough.         

Roger Carter

Laguna Beach 

Pickleball, smickleball…what about us tennis players?

I have nothing against pickleball, but I am told there is now an attempt to convert two more courts into pickleball courts at TOW. It has only been a few months since the last courts were converted. Pickleball is currently popular as were handball, squash and racquetball back in the day and perhaps it will remain so but why destroy tennis courts which cost $120,000 per court when you can build pickleball courts far cheaper elsewhere. For instance, the area which has the basketball court at TOW is rarely, if ever, used.

Evidently, the Lang Park court is being converted to pickleball and there is talk that the middle school is under consideration for courts also, and it’s clear the intention is to convert all the courts at TOW, which would leave us with the high school and the canyon, which is also under threat. During the summer and fall, one or two of the TOW courts are tied up for lessons, which leaves one court open for open play.

Additionally, how many of the pickleball players are actually from Laguna? I’ve met many who are coming in from Aliso and as far away as Riverside. Not sure how we get true numbers on this, but worth asking. Having my tax dollars used to build a destination pickleball center for Orange County doesn’t help with traffic and parking, which is already difficult and getting worse at TOW.

Taking a resource from one group to benefit another doesn’t seem fair. If numbers are the only criteria, then build pickleball courts on the lawn bowling area at Heisler or the baseball field at TOW, both of which get used intermittently by a relatively small number of people. You can imagine how the lawn bowlers and baseball fans would like that plan.

The notion that one of dual-use courts would be for both tennis and pickleball hasn’t played out. The middle court is now used exclusively for pickleball as would certainly be the case in the event that this idea proceeds and the middle and last court in the row of courts are converted.

Thank you for your consideration of this matter.

Glenn Rogers

Laguna Beach

 

