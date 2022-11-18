Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
It’s good to be KIND!
Last Saturday (Nov. 12), members of the community gathered on the Cobblestones of Main Beach…some to honor those exhibiting kindness…and the others those being honored. It was Laguna’s recognition of World Kindness Day (that would follow on Sunday), the event that Ability Awareness Project celebrates each year in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach.
This year’s list of those honored for their kindness was long, but each certainly deserving in their own way of a Local Kindness Award. Listed below are the recipients and what each was recognized for.
First and foremost, we start with Toni Iseman, who was referred to as “A Legend of Kindness.” A question posed was, “How do you say thank you for 24 years of service to Laguna Beach?” When in reality, nobody has quite done it the way Toni has done it as the longest running councilmember in our fair city. Many offer accolades such as “respectful, always listening intensely to every person and their issues. She cares about city issues and all people in Laguna Beach.”
Others recognized included Randy Morgan…recognized at the young age of 5 by a teacher “because he loved to draw and make things.” Over time that would translate to a life in the world of art with examples such as the Hobie Wall at the Art Hotel and the Skipper Carrillo statue. Through these and other works, he demonstrated a real love for mankind.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Tarek Jadeba
(L-R) KX FM’s Ed Steinfeld, Kindness Ambassador Shadi Pourkashef and Mayor Sue Kempf present Police Chief Jeff Calvert with “Courage to be Kind” Award
Ann Marie McKay, our city’s clerk. She volunteers at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and is the president of its nonprofit PUP Laguna Beach that protects and cares for unwanted animals.
Mehdi Zahedi, who said, “kindness is contagious” and uses his ability to stop and smile and look into the eyes of even those struggling and say something comforting. He sponsors many low-income families throughout the year with their needs of clothes, shoes and household items and delivers presents to those in need at Christmastime.
Think back to February 10, Laguna Beach was burning and evacuation orders were being put in place. Tyler George posted on Facebook, “if any affected families need a place to stay tonight, we have a guest bedroom downstairs and can host as many as needed...PM message if we can help or provide dinner. Anything...” a true example of kindness.
And the list continues: Lesli Del Rio of Spa Del Rio who “has kindness running through her soul…always wanting to give and volunteer.” Or Robert Gaber who seems always willing to lend a helping hand, no matter what the task. Tarek Jadeba is there, too, using his skills in photography and videography wherever needed. Or Yeggi Watts, an artist, musician, mom, humanitarian and child advocate, founder of HeARTsy, with a mission to provide therapeutic art activities, music and kids’ yoga for the homeless, at-risk youth and special needs children; healing hearts through the arts.
There’s Kristin Nicholson who has given countless hours sharing her skills to help local businesses succeed. She’s always the first one to offer to volunteer to help out in the community, with groups such as We Love Laguna Beach, Just Gather, Catmosphere and more.
There’s Terrell Washington Anansi, who uses his gifts as a poet, author, artist and family leader to uplift others. Or Gail Duncan…called faithful, fearless, honest and transparent. She’s a mom, grandmother and a Chamber Ambassador, a volunteer with the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, Laguna Love, House & Human Services, as well as her volunteerism and involvement with the city, the Assistance League and 211.
George Heed, a businessman, philanthropist and “sage to many”; he dedicates much of his time to serving the Laguna Beach HIV/AIDS Advisory Committee; and now he’s also mentoring a student from Ukraine.
Embry & Steve Munsey of Jedidiah Coffee, who volunteer and donate their fabulous coffee to many, many community events.
Sande St. John, a key volunteer at every Laguna Beach Firefighters Pancake Breakfast, the 911 Annual Ceremony, Patriot’s Day Parade, Memorial Day Ceremony, No Square Theatre, Ability Awareness Project, The Laguna Beach Police Department, Hospitality Night and so much more.
Anzonette Perin Lee, one of Laguna Beach’s most confident young public speakers and artistic leaders who always puts others first and makes friends feel special. She goes out of her way to use her gifts to make her family feel happy and relaxed.
Dee Perry…uses her outstanding ethics combined with her love for humanity that has helped her to become one of the most dynamic and caring School Board members in town.
Lila Mahoney, a fearless young lady, leader at school and with her friends. She is kind to others and is quick to share her thoughts with confidence.
Bob Lively, a super volunteer for American Legion, VFW, Fête de la Musique, Memorial Day and Labor Day Pancakes, 911 Ceremony, No Square Theatre, Kindness Day celebrations and so much more.
Mark Orgill, who has touched so many in so many different ways with his tremendous community support. A mentor, a volunteer and most importantly “a humble and kind guy” who just does it without seeking the attention.
Ken Aubuchon, who promotes and donates to music programs within the city and Sister Cities. He’s involved at the Cultural Arts Center, finding musicians jobs and supporting Fête de la Musique, along with many other music venues in town.
Our Police Chief, Jeff Calvert…his leadership ensures that our students are safe with dependable Student Resource Officers.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Tarek Jadeba
Volunteers gather to celebrate and display their kindness
Heidi Miller, who gifted a community member that lost their home and belongings in a fire on Park Ave. with the beginnings of a new wardrobe. She’s also a kidney donor and has been making handmade art with repurposed jewelry to support the cause “Donate Life” for years.
Corinne Capiaux, who has been recruiting youth volunteers, contributing her resources, donating and supporting the Kind nonprofit for six continuous years.
Rodney Carmer, who took care of so many details with this event and on his own ordered 300 Choose To Be Kind bumper stickers and another 300 window decals to help with their fundraising efforts and to spread the message of kindness in our community and beyond.
Lavinia Homoreanu of Buni’s Bakery, who uses her cookies so often with customized messages of kindness at charitable events.
Michelle Highberg, founder of a local nonprofit “Just Gather,” where she leads our youth to a more connected and kind future.
Jennifer Halbert, the founder of a nonprofit called “We Love Laguna Beach,” providing much needed support to local nonprofits and businesses in town including Ability Awareness Project and our Laguna Beach Kindness Movement.
Battalion Chief Api Winert who participates in programs honoring veterans, mentors firefighters and spends many hours with retired firefighters, taking them to events and dinners, and while being one of the first to visit them in hospitals, retirement and nursing homes.
Ed Steinfeld, who through his radio show inspires, informs and connects the community.
Dia Prieto, a student servant leader who is said to be “always kind, thoughtful, attentive, while making peers feel seen and heard.”
Alex Rounaghi, our newest community leader, who is always kind, thoughtful, attentive, and makes peers feel seen and heard.
Macie Shearer, who stands up for others, even in difficult situations when she is bravely standing alone and works hard to be kind and make sure no students are left out. She is a standout in the PALS program which focuses on helping others.
Even our own Shaena Stabler, who truly sparkles with love, humility, empathy and compassion. As a business leader, she ensures Stu News is ethical and honest, and in doing so, much of the community remains informed and diligently involved.
And finally, Sharon Ashauer, a real Laguna local. She went to school here and is very proud to be an LBHS alumni. She knows everyone and has made it her mission to help everyone and connect you to whatever your needs are. Her favorite is helping seniors.
Now, that shows you just how KIND Laguna Beach is. Congrats to all who made the list and to the many other unsung Kindness heroes in town.