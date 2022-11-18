NewLeftHeader

 November 18, 2022

Guest Column

Vidya Reddy

A very special Thanksgiving prayer and a different kind of recipe

Tip for enjoying Thanksgiving without anxiety…

For a lot of us, Thanksgiving brings up our old dysfunctional family dynamics. I know what that’s like. For a longtime, I struggled with anxiety during the holidays. But when I started saying a simple prayer, that anxiety lifted.

A prayer for all of us. Pray it loudly this holiday (or anytime).

Here’s a prayer to bring that love to the dinner table. Please print this out to read before meals. And ask everyone to toast to sanity.

A Prayer for All of Us

We give thanks for our togetherness, our sameness, our contrasts, band the light we reflect to one another.

We give thanks for the Holy that holds us and the humanity that brings us back to the Holy.

We ask that our happiness be woven to the heart of the world and that our nourishment feed the collective.

So be it. So, it is. May all be so blessed.

We dedicate the merits of this practice individually and collectively to the awakening of all beings and the purification of the greater mother, our planet earth.

Focus on your own gorgeous heart. Your family members are going to be who they are most of the time. There’s so much sanity to just letting yourself flow with someone else’s predictability – their norm, their nature. Accept it. Forgive it. Just tolerate it, or peace out if you don’t want it in your life. But don’t waste too much time wishing you could change it. Bless it.

My favorite gratitude practice

We spend a lot of our time focusing on what we don’t have and what we want to have. We dig up the past, we future trip and we dwell in stories of what we lack. So, this Thanksgiving, start a new practice of moment-to-moment gratitude by consciously focusing on what you do have.

When you find yourself thinking about what you don’t have or fixating on a goal, gently pivot your thoughts toward gratitude instead. What are you grateful for right now?

This simple shift toward gratitude will reorganize your energy and raise your vibration. It will align you with the joyful energy of the Universe, thereby attracting more of what you want into your life.

My favorite Thanksgiving recipe with a twist

One of my favorite memories of Thanksgiving, growing up in Eastern Canada, was having an East meets West fusion meal, thanks to our nana amma (grandma). Mom would bake the traditional turkey but nana amma would put an Indian twist by making a tomato date chutney instead of cranberry sauce.

I’ve never shared this amazing recipe ‘til now. Promise, you’ll thank me for it. 

Ingredients: 

–5-6 tomatoes roughly chopped

–5-10 dates pitted & sliced

–1/4 cup golden raisins 

–2 tbsp. sugar

–1 cinnamon stick 

–1 Tbsp. oil 

–1 tsp. mustard seeds

–1/2 tsp. turmeric powder

–1 tsp. cayenne chili powder

–1 tsp. kosher salt 

–1 tsp. fresh ginger, grated

Directions: 

–Heat oil in a pot on medium high heat, when oil is slightly smoking, add mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add cinnamon stick, ginger and fry for a few seconds. 

–Lower heat to medium, add the tomatoes, salt, turmeric powder and red chili powder.

–Mix well, cover and simmer until the tomatoes are slightly soft and pulpy.

–Add the dates, raisins and mix well.

–Add sugar, mix and simmer until the tomatoes are completely done. 

–Remove cinnamon stick. Serve in place of cranberry sauce. Enjoy!

Give generously

Being in a spirit of giving and generosity reinforces your gratitude for all that you have. More importantly, it helps those in need and serves the world.

If you can give your time, volunteer with a local food bank or soup kitchen. And if you can give money, donate. Giving to a cause you care about is so empowering and helps so many people.

In comfort and joy, with a grateful heart, wishing you all peace, love and a belly full of great food.

Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC is a chef at heart, owner of Tea & Turmeric and periodic contributor to Stu News Laguna. Visit www.teaandturmeric.com.

 

