 Volume 14, Issue 92  |  November 18, 2022

Locals will give and receive at the MY HERO 111822

Locals will give and receive at the MY HERO International Film Festival to be held virtually on Saturday, Nov. 19

The MY HERO International Film Festival is celebrating 18 years of showcasing filmmakers and hero-themed films. This year, Orange County residents play a prominent role in both presenting and receiving awards.

Laguna Beach Middle School teacher Andy Crisp is the winner in the Wellness category for his film, Mental Health Awareness. The three-minute short offers hope to students who suffer from anxiety, feelings of isolation and depression. In the film, LBUSD educators and counselors encourage young people dealing with mental health issues to reach out for help.

“It was great to see the students in Laguna Beach being proactive on an issue as important as this,” said Wendy Milette, director of The MY HERO International Film Festival. “And Andy did a great job making the film.”

Laguna’s Judith Anderson, Ph.D. will honor two filmmakers at this year’s festival with the Relationships First Award. The first film Ukwati, which means “The Wedding,” is a short documentary by filmmaker Sean Economou for the nonprofit Watts of Love. The film calls attention to the issue of child marriages in Malawi, one of the poorest nations in the world.

The second winner is The Space Between Us by Gabriel Diamond and Phil Collis. The film features Sarah Crowell and Keith Hennessey, two dancers and activists, as they collaborate on an experiment in the power of bearing witness, inviting vulnerability, and sharing movement, in a time of social distancing and racial reckoning.

The Relationships First Award is sponsored by Anderson’s nonprofit, The Foundation for the Contemporary Family. It is presented to short films that depict the powerful and poignant connections in any type of contemporary family in innovative ways.

Locals Barbara and Greg MacGillivray also present the annual Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award as part of The MY HERO International Film Festival. The award is presented each year on World Oceans Day, June 8, through the MacGillivray Freeman Films Educational Foundation, and is named for world renown oceanographer, research scientist and explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle. This year’s winner, Voice Above Water – by filmmaker Dana Frankoff and Turning Tides Films – follows 90-year-old Wayan Nyo, an Indonesian man who does his part to clean the ocean and make the world a better place.

Other Special Awards include The Ron Kovic Peace Prize, the Eva Haller Women Transforming Media Award, the Dan Eldon Activist Award and the WOJ Youth Reporter Award.

This year’s festival will take place online, with two separate events. On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. (PST), the virtual Special Awards Celebration will shine a light on activists, peacemakers, environmentalists, humanitarians, artists and others working to create positive change. The event is hosted in partnership with the Eva Haller Salon Series. On Saturday, Dec. 10, a virtual family-friendly celebration will take place at 10 a.m. (PST). All the winning films will be available for viewing on The MY HERO website.

The MY HERO International Film Festival is part of The MY HERO Project, a 501c3 organization with a mission to use media, art and technology to celebrate the best of humanity and shine a light on positive role models. Co-founder Jeanne Meyers is a Laguna Beach local and has presented the project globally and locally.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.myhero.com/festival. To view winning films, go to www.myhero.com/winners.

 

