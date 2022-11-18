NewLeftHeader

few clouds

60.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 92  |  November 18, 2022

Tony’s Treehouse Adopt-A-Family program 111822

Tony’s Treehouse Adopt-A-Family program will bring joy to families over the holidays

Tony’s Treehouse’s 22nd Annual Adopt-A-Family program will bring joy and good cheer to many families this holiday season and they are seeking assistance from the community.

Supporters will experience a hands-on opportunity, along with their children, co-workers, neighbors, teen club, Scout troop, soccer team…you name it. Participants will receive an individual’s or family’s story and wish list, so they can adopt someone or a family in need.

tonys treehouse family

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Tony’s Treehouse

This Treehouse family with their newly delivered Christmas tree

Here are two options on how you can help:*

1. Hands on: You shop, wrap and deliver to the Treehouse headquarters in Laguna (or they will gladly pick up at your location).

2. Hands off: You send the dollars to make the magic happen, and their volunteers shop, wrap and deliver the gifts.

*Average donation for a family of four is between $50 and $100 per person, whatever your budget allows.

Once you sign up, you will be given a short bio of your individual or family, their names, ages and interests. Tony’s Treehouse will coordinate with you on the timing of the gift delivery (TBA).

tonys treehouse man with tree

Click on photo for a larger image

A Treehouse volunteer, making a deliver to a family in need

To allow their volunteer Santa to shop and deliver for you, click on donate now, or mail a check to: Tony’s Treehouse, 668 N. Coast Highway, #112, Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651. Please make sure they have your email or mailing address, as tax receipts will be sent to you.

If you would like to “adopt” this season, or have any questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Tony’s Treehouse is a nonprofit organization based in Laguna Beach. It was founded in memory of a beloved little 9-year-old boy named Tony. The legacy he left his family and friends is one of giving, loving and living life to its fullest extent.

For more information about Tony’s Treehouse, go to www.tonystreehouse.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.