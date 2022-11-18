NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 92  |  November 18, 2022

There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays FP 111822

“There’s No Place Like Home” for the Holidays: Laguna Playhouse presents four magical shows

Laguna Playhouse presents four enchanting ways to celebrate the holiday season: The Wonderful Winter of Oz: A Holiday Panto, The Skivvies: Sleigh My Name, Sister’s Christmas Catechism and Rita Rudner: Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like New Year’s with performances beginning Thursday, Dec. 8 and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 29.

The “There’s No Place Like Home” for the Holidays shows are:

The Wonderful Winter of Oz: A Holiday Panto

December 8-29: Tickets: $36-$71 (with Golden Ticket Add-on $121).

there's no oz

“The Wonderful Winter of Oz: Holiday Panto” begins on December 8

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto invite everyone to join Olivia Sanabia (Amazon’s Just Add Magic) and Barry Pearl (Grease) to take a new adventure to the enchanted Land of Oz in their fantastically fun production. Based on the British tradition of pantomime, where the audience’s participation is part of the show, expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening full of song, dance and holiday merriment! The classic American tale gets a holiday makeover as Dorothy is spirited away by a blizzard on Christmas Eve and finds herself in a strange and wondrous land full of witches, munchkins and more. With beloved holiday tunes and a talented cast, you’ll discover the magic of panto to enrich your holiday season. 

The Skivvies: Sleigh My Name

December 12-13: Tickets: $41-$51.

there's no sleigh

“The Skivvies: Sleigh My Name” begins on December 12

Out Magazine described the show as, “Part Weird Al-parody and part sexy/burlesque…an unusual explosion of satire and sultry.”

The Skivvies are back! Broadway’s Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments.

Featured in People magazine’s Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated’s Favorite New Band, The Skivvies’ award-nominated live shows will again feature celebrity special guests, (which in past years have included Kirsten Vangsness, Dylan Mulvaney, Emerson Collins and Blake McIver), having wild fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants!

Sister’s Christmas Catechism

December 19-20: Tickets: $51.

there's no sister

“Sister’s Christmas Catechism” begins on December 19

It’s “CSI: Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages – whatever happened to the Magi’s gold? (“We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri – they were in a barn after all.”) Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any ever seen. With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister’s Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.

Rita Rudner: “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like New Year’s”

December 31 at 7 p.m.: Tickets: $105-$131.

there's no rudner

Rita Rudner in her seventh annual New Year’s Eve celebration 

Join superstar comedienne Rita Rudner at her It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like New Year’s, Laguna Playhouse’s seventh annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Rudner is back to usher in a hilarious start to 2023! Not only one of America’s top comediennes, she is also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. Don’t miss this comedy legend hosting her early evening New Year’s Eve party at Laguna Playhouse. Attendees will watch the ball drop on the East Coast, toast the end of 2022 and welcome in 2023. This very special evening includes a Champagne toast with a fabulous array of post-show desserts and festive New Year’s Eve party accessories, all included with the price of a ticket. 

All performances will take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.    

The box office is open Tuesdays through Sundays: 12-4 p.m.; Mondays it is open two hours prior to showtime until 15 minutes after curtain. It is open until showtime on all performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

