 Volume 14, Issue 92  |  November 18, 2022

Upcoming events at LAM 

Laguna Art Museum’s (LAM’s) 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival started off with crowds galore at Friday’s celebration party (Nov. 4), Saturday’s Family Festival (Nov. 5), and Sunday’s (Nov. 6) California Marine Wildlife workshop and panel. The events continue over the weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Panel Discussion: “The Art of Surf” at 6 p.m.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic surf film, Five Summer Stories, a panel of notable surfers will come together to discuss the film’s influence on the sport, their lives and careers. Panelists include Jeff Booth, Hans Hagen, Ryan Hitzel, Bob McKnight, Alisa Schwarzstein, and distinguished guest, and director of Five Summer Stories, Greg MacGillivray.

Click on photo for a larger image

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

The Art of Surf 

Five Summer Stories is a cultural icon, a time capsule from a watershed era when the world was at a critical crossroads and its reflection was clear in the emerging sport/art of surfing. Against a backdrop of the Vietnam War and the Nixon years, Five Summer Stories was the culmination of the joint surf-film careers of Jim Freeman and Greg MacGillivray. Code named “The Last Surfing Movie” during production, the movie portrays a young, outlaw sport at a strategic point in its creative evolution, at a historical crux in time.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $20; Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

–Sunday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m.

Art Workshop Photo Collage

Come create altered photo collages and see why William Mortensen was a maverick of photography. While the Mortensen School of Photography may no longer be around, his legacy and methods of photo manipulation live on with the current trends seen in social media Instagram accounts and the use of Adobe Photoshop in mainstream media. In this workshop, use analog methods to alter a found photograph or image with the use of paint pens and hand-cut collage. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Create altered photo collages 

Make sure to head over to the Photography & Seduction: William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach exhibit for inspiration and notice why he is infamous for his manipulation of images and dark and grotesque subject matter. Supplies included with ticket. Feel free to bring your own printed-out photos to add to your collage. Advanced tickets recommended. Limited space is available. Members: $20; Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

“If You Find a Leaf” by Aimée Sicuro

Saturday, Nov. 26

Storytime Saturday

If You Find a Leaf at 11 a.m.

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving! On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.

If You Find a Leaf by Aimée Sicuro, featuring a collage activity that inspires us to creatively interact with the nature around us.

Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14.

All children receive free admission. Tickets are required for accompanying adults only. For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

