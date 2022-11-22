NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 93  |  November 22, 2022

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 decorates Christmas tree at Winter Fantasy

American Legion Auxiliary group

Photo by Franky Duschane

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 members gathered to decorate their red, white and blue patriotic Christmas tree at this year’s Sawdust Winter Fantasy. Their unit looks forward to this event every year. Interested in joining their Auxiliary? Contact Sandi Werthe at 949.494.6016 for more information. Pictured (L-R): Sandi Werthe, Kathie Cain, Sharon Ashauer and Beth Johnsen.

 

