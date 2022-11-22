NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

67.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 93  |  November 22, 2022

Anneliese Schools hires Nourishment Program 112222

Anneliese Schools hires Nourishment Program Director Chef Andrew Johnson

Anneliese Schools has hired Chef Andrew Johnson to join their staff as the school’s new Nourishment Program Director. Chef Johnson brings to this role more than three decades of knowledge working in, and around, professional kitchens, higher education, healthcare and local farms. In this role, he will be managing the culinary program for all three Anneliese Schools campuses and the school’s satellite regenerative and organic farm, Rebel Mountain.

He has an Associate’s Degree in Culinary Arts, Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management and an MBA with a focus in sustainability. He is also a certified Master Food Preserver from the University of California Agriculture & Natural Resources and holds certificates as Servsafe manager/instructor/proctor, and HACCP manager and aquaponics.

Anneliese schools hires Chef Andrew Johnson

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Anneliese Schools

Nourishment Program Director Chef Andrew Johnson

“I look forward to building upon the school’s long-standing Nourishment Program,” said Johnson. “I believe in a whole-food approach to nutrition, growing our own food, choosing local food producers and the holistic concept of foods as medicine.”

Chef Johnson’s first job upon moving to California in 2010 was as director and culinary instructor at the International Culinary School at the Art Institute, Orange County. Most recently, he has operated a personal chef and dietitian business, Kitchen Curative – in-home and delivered meal services, catering and cooking classes. He is the Culinary Medicine Chef for MaxLove Project, which teaches cooking classes for cancer survivor families. In conjunction with MaxLove, he authored a forthcoming cookbook. Johnson was also employed as a chef in residence for The Ecology Center, and managed the urban agriculture demonstration garden with the City of Irvine’s Great Park @ the Farm + Food Lab.

“I am excited to apply this experience to my role at Anneliese Schools, and to continue implementing the school’s existing Wellness Manifesto into the culinary program, with its goal of incorporating more organic produce, including campus-grown produce, and hot items into our snack and lunch program offerings,” Johnson said. “Some of my first initiatives will be to start offering more school-made fermented items like kombucha, sauerkrauts, pickles, cheeses and sourdough, more locally pressed oils, school-made bone broths and soups, and to maximize the use of produce from Rebel Mountain Farm. I will also be joining students each week at Rebel Mountain, integrating culinary experiences into these field trips.

“In the coming months, I will be offering family culinary workshops and education around fermented foods, sustainability, regional sourcing, pasture-humanely raised animals, healthy fats and taste development. I will be actively interacting with students at the lunch tables to educate, inspire and learn from them.”

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.