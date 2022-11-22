NewLeftHeader

 November 22, 2022

Students learn about rustic life

Students learn about rustic life at El Moro Harvest Festival

Students at El Moro Elementary School are participating in a two-day Harvest Festival. Kindergarten/TK, third and fourth graders enjoyed a variety of hands-on activities yesterday (Monday, Nov. 21) and today (Tuesday, Nov. 22), 1st, 2nd and 5th graders will each spend an hour learning about our country’s beginnings, Pilgrims and Native Americans and their rustic lifestyle of hunting, sewing, leatherwork and candle making.

Parents, family members and teachers are assisting with the activities as volunteers. 

Students learn boy with turkey

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of El Moro Elementary School

This youngster is going on a turkey hunt

Students learn girl with bow

Click on photo for a larger image

She is learning to pull a bow

Students learn boy with drum

Click on photo for a larger image

Understanding rhythms by beating a drum 

Students learn Benson sewing

Click on photo for a larger image

Volunteer Laura Benson, whose grandson attends El Moro, is helping a student sew a pillow

Students learn rustic

Click on photo for a larger image

The rustic life was reflective of our country’s humble beginnings

 

