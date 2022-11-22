NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 93  |  November 22, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Pablo

Pablo is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 4-year-old DSH white with gray tabby who is neutered. Pablo does well with other cats, but needs a quiet home overall. He is extremely affectionate after getting to know you and has a sweet persona. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Pablo adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Pablo, a loving tabby in need of a new place to call home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

