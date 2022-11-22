NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 93  |  November 22, 2022

Letters to the Editor 112222

Letters to the Editor

Thanks LagunaTunes

Kudos to LagunaTunes for another terrific performance on Sunday. Your renditions of ‘80s hits, like “Wake Me Up” and “Beat It,” set the mood, while your versions of ABBA hits, like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen,” struck all the right notes. Thanks for kicking off the holidays in such a fun and spirited way.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach 

Why no mention of Toni Iseman by Tom Johnson?

I’m wondering why Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna didn’t have one word about Councilwoman Toni Iseman’s recognition by the city for her 24 years of service on the Laguna Beach city council and serving six four-year terms. I know the publisher Tom Johnson does not live in Laguna Beach, but he’s been publisher of Stu News Laguna for a while now and one would think being a news guy he might have heard of Toni; her choice not to run for a 7th term, how revered she is in community and that the city was recognizing her for contributions to the town. 

On Tuesday night, November 15, there was standing room only in the City Hall chambers as residents came up to the podium to honor Toni for her service.   I’m sorry Tom missed this opportunity to feature Toni and to recognize her and her many accomplishments.

Johanna Felder 

Laguna Beach

 

