NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

68.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 93  |  November 22, 2022

Cultural Arts Updates FP 112222

Cultural Arts Updates: What’s happening in the arts around town?

Laguna Canyon Walkway Mural – Beau Stanton

On October 24, the Arts Commission unanimously selected a design by artist Beau Stanton for installation on a newly constructed bridge which will be part of the Laguna Canyon Flood Channel repair. The artwork will be constructed of glazed ceramic tile, each piece hand cut and installed onto the floor of the bridge. The design depicts representations of local endemic life with references to canyon-specific flora and the ocean life. The designed will be viewed from both approaches, complementing nearby existing public artworks Bicycle Garden by Liz Avalon and Wave Bench by Doug Snyder.

This project is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts beau stanton

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Image of proposed artwork by Beau Stanton

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.