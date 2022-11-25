NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 94  |  November 25, 2022

Music Preserves Foundation brings The Dupp Brothers to Thurston Middle School for a live performance

Music Preserves Foundation wrapped up their American Music History 10-week enrichment program at Thurston Middle School by hosting a live music performance by local Americana bluegrass band The Dupp Brothers

The foundation hosted The Dupp Brothers with special guest Andrew Corradini during a lunchtime concert on Friday, Nov. 18, to cap off their American Music History education program. 

The Dupp Brothers performed traditional Americana classics including Jambalaya and Wagon Wheel at the outdoor amphitheater. 

Music Preserves Dupp Brothers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Thurston Middle School 

The Dupp Brothers performed traditional Americana classics at the Thurston Middle School outdoor amphitheater

“This concert was the finale to our 10-week American Music History program at Thurston. It was amazing to have the talented and beloved local legends, The Dupp Brothers, perform at the picturesque outdoor amphitheater,” said Patti Compton, president and co-founder of Music Preserves Foundation. “We truly appreciate the generosity of our local musicians to give back to our town and help us educate and expose the students to authentic Americana music. I am grateful to the band for their dedication to the preservation of American music.” 

Music Preserves Foundation was co-founded in 2018 by Patti Compton and Anthony Small. Their mission is to inspire and educate the community through the preservation and presentation of music. Through their innovative education programs, students explore the history and cultural significance of American music and discover the pioneers who created America’s art forms. To learn more about Music Preserves Foundation and support their programs, visit www.musicpreserves.org.

 

