 Volume 14, Issue 94  |  November 25, 2022

Music Director Ami Porat announces opening 112522

Music Director Ami Porat announces opening of his 38th season with Mozart Classical Orchestra

Musical Director Ami Porat of the Mozart Classical Orchestra (MCO) announced the concert programs of the Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season, featuring masterworks in new settings celebrating the Orchestra’s 38th season. Three subscription programs from December through May 2023 will feature, among others, works of Mozart, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Brahms, Vivaldi, Strauss, Haydn and Vivaldi. The orchestra’s education and outreach events “Mozart on the Move” and “Mozart for Teens” enter their 35th year.

As of last season, the MCO has returned to the Artists Theater in Laguna Beach High School, where it played its first professional season in 1985. “In the friendly and warm acoustics of this beautiful hall, the classic masterworks shine and the audience shares the intimacy of the theater,” said Porat.

Music Director Ami Porat orchestra

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of MCO

Musical Director Ami Porat conducting the Mozart Classical Orchestra

On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCO will be performing Strings Attached at 3 p.m. This is an eclectic program of masterpieces written for strings, mingled with two superlative examples of the Italian Baroque concerto for violin by Venetian composer Antonio Vivaldi, also known as “Il Prette Rosso,” or “The Red Priest.” Violinist Reina Inui will play “Winter” and violinist Alexis Mescher will perform “Summer,” both works from the Vivaldi’s masterpiece, the Four Seasons.

Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, built on the composer’s own original melodies, not folk tunes, was written following Brahms’ service as accompanist for a concert tour with Hungarian violinist Szigeti. Brahms’ capture of the Gypsy musical idiom is indeed remarkable. Originally written for piano-4 hands, they present it in a new orchestration for strings by their own Maestro.

Written in just 11 days in May 1875, Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings, a tour de force of melodic invention and mellifluous writing for strings, concludes this unique concert program, performed only at the Artists Theater.

To purchase December 4 concert tickets ($39 per person), visit www.mozartorchestra.org/tickets. For season tickets (three concerts for $117), visit www.mozartorchestra.org/season-tickets.

 

