 Volume 14, Issue 94  |  November 25, 2022

LBOR “Loves” Laguna Beach 112522

LBOR “Loves” Laguna Beach

On November 19, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR) members participated in the citywide event, Love Laguna Beach.

Love Laguna Beach is a citywide movement for everyone who loves the city and wants to be part of seeking its peace and prosperity. The mission is to inspire our community to love each other through connecting, participating, giving and serving.

LBOR Loves Sundstroms

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBOR

(L-R) Talia Sundstrom and Shawna Sundstrom “Love” Laguna Beach

On this well-attended volunteer day, residents, businesses, city government, faith organizations and non-profits united to make the city a better place. The goal was to provide project opportunities scattered all around the City of Laguna Beach for people of all ages to participate and make a difference. 

LBOR Loves Onodora duo

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Gail Onodora of Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church with Shawna Sundstrom

LBOR Loves volunteers

Click on photo for a larger image

Citywide volunteers pitch in during Love Laguna Beach on November 19

On this incredible day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and enjoyed projects such as: painting the outdoor furniture at Susi Q Community Center, assisting at the Animal Shelter, washing the popular blue city Trolleys, painting the gazebo at Heisler Park, making homemade greeting cards, cleaning up at Main Beach, delivering cookies to seniors and organizing the supply room at the Friendship Shelter. This event was fully funded through generous donations from local businesses, organizations and residents who love their community. 

For more information on the Laguna Board of REALTORS®, visit www.lagunarealtors.org.

 

