NewLeftHeader

clear sky

66.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 94  |  November 25, 2022

LagunaTunes rocks the house 112522

LagunaTunes rocks the house

It wasn’t a stadium packed with thousands, it was the Laguna Beach High School theater. An enthusiastic crowd, standing, waving lighted cell phones and literally dancing in the aisles, rewarded LagunaTunes (not your father’s community chorus) on Sunday, Nov. 20 with a rock-star-worthy ovation. 

Directed by Bob Gunn and backed up by a band (Alexander Niles on keyboards, Richard Niles on guitar, Garrett Wolfe on bass and Kurt Hamernik on drums), LagunaTunes launched into a string of high-energy ‘80s hits such as “Beat It,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Footloose.” Decked out in ‘80s outfits (and ‘80s hairdos), the group finished with popular titles from the Swedish group ABBA. 

LagunaTunes singers and band

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LagunaTunes

LagunaTunes singing with the band, led by Bob Gunn

LagunaTunes John and Jeff

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) John Holcombe and Jeff Whittiker show off their ‘80s gear

LagunaTunes backstage

Click on photo for a larger image

Hanging out backstage

Props, sight gags and “choralography” during crowd favorites such as “Mamma Mia,” “Money, Money, Money” and a show-stopping “Dancing Queen” drew audience laughs in all the right places. And an all-girl medley of tunes including “Honey, Honey,” “Does Your Mother Know” and “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme (A Man After Midnight)” prompted announcer Pat Kollenda to quip, “This probably set back Women’s Lib 50 years!” 

LagunaTunes city council

LagunaTunes singing at City Council

Sunday’s concert capped a busy week in which LagunaTunes sang their thanks in City Hall to meetings of both the Arts Council and the City Council for cultural arts grants they received from Festival of Arts and the City of Laguna Beach. 

LagunaTunes will reconvene in early 2023 to prepare for a June concert commemorating 20 years. Past, present and new members are welcome to participate – with no auditions – to “build community through the joy of group singing.” 

LagunaTunes Chorus is led by Bob Gunn, known for his past years as director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and, currently, as director of Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Financial support is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts funding. 

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.