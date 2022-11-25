NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 94  |  November 25, 2022

La Peony Clothing launch party at Hotel Laguna 112522

La Peony Clothing launch party at Hotel Laguna Rose Garden was a huge success

On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hotel Laguna, La Peony (PEE-UH-NEE)captivated attendees with the introduction of its first elegant collection honoring female Oaxacan artisans. 

Design director and brand co-founder Melony Huber’s earliest visions of La Peony Clothing were born the day she was approached with an opportunity to reshape a Mexico-based handbag line. An aesthetic design expert in search of a fresh project, she knew two things for certain: that La Peony would be a force for global good and that her best friend, business director/co-founder, De Anne Combs, was the perfect partner for the journey.

La Peony, a company that introduced a sustainably sourced clothing collection of timeless fashion pieces for women, is designed to “move with you through every stage of life.” This was such a fun “feel good” event with great energy. Held under the stars in the Rose Garden at Hotel Laguna, the night delivered surprise live performances, storytelling through video, surprise gifting, live models, a 360-interactive photo booth, Oaxacan-inspired appetizers and pink cocktails, all while supporting women. 

La Peony hotel laguna

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Guap City Productions

Luxury event at Hotel Laguna introduces La Peony clothing line

Celebrity guests and VIPs enjoyed live beats by Caliboca, a curated menu of gourmet bites and craft signature cocktails by Hotel Laguna. A surprise singing flash mob stunned guests with incredible Spanish Oprah, saxophones and more for a storytelling piece of La Peony’s journey that partygoers will never forget.

Five live models presented three stylish looks each throughout the night from the La Peony La Primera collection, showcasing the premium line can dress up or down at any moment and every woman, elegantly. The collection features buttery soft, sustainable hemp fleece and hemp stretch denim in a spectrum of iconic classic colors: cream, fuchsia, olivine, black and medium-wash denim. The timeless essentials were worn to accentuate and simplify day-to-night style, featuring sustainable, cruelty-free materials and named for exemplary women in each of the founders’ lives.

Celebrity guests and influencers who attended to support the La Peony launch included: Television celebrities Gretchen Rossi (RHOOC) and Slade Smiley (RHOOC) along with Taylor Armstrong (RHOBH), model Ashley Zarlin, San Diego celebrity influencer Chantelle Malarkey, celebrity top model Marina Pamo, TV host Adriana Yanez, Emmy Award winner Crystal Egger and many more. 

La Peony co founders

Click on photo for a larger image

Celeb sighting photo peek: (L-R) Co-founder of La Peony Melony Huber, model Ashley Zarlin, Co-founder of La Peony DeAnne Combs, Taylor Armstrong (RHOBH) and Gretchen Rossi (RHOOC)

Guests left with VIP gift bags with a first peek at the La Peony’s future elegant felt wide brim fedora hat, the Caroline Jumpsuit in cream, Facial Lounge’s signature blue wash and a gift for a custom vegan facial and SWIMINISTA’s exclusive sustainable printed sarongs (more than a $1,000 value). 

Huber and Combs give a special thanks to the event supporters: Live entertainment and storytelling by a celebrity Spanish ensemble produced by Hector Gomez Macfarland with exceptionally talented performers: Sergio Gonzales Zorrilla, Gabriella Rodriguez Macfarland, Loida Garza Ornelas and Luly Romero Ramirez. Thank you to Wraps Cupcakes, Conges Fine Jewelry, Facial Lounge, Hotel Laguna, Swiminista, Modus Events and Be the Light Creative.

“This entire endeavor is truly a labor of love for us,” explained Huber. “Every woman is uniquely beautiful and should wear clothes that make her feel that way. We also believe we can go a step beyond incredible design to empowering the skilled craftswomen who put their heart and soul into the trims. Our passion for doing good and dressing well motivates us.” 

Ethically sourced fabrics are finished with sustainable dyes in the heart of Los Angeles. 

Browse the complete line at www.lapeony.com

Follow @La_Peony_Clothing on Instagram for style inspiration, behind-the-scenes artisan features and brand updates. 

 

