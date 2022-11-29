NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 95  |  November 29, 2022

56th Annual Patriots Day Parade honorees chosen 112922

56th Annual Patriots Day Parade honorees chosen

Honorees have been chosen for the 56th Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. The parade theme is “Volunteer Heroes.”

Selected as Grand Marshal is Toni Iseman, who recently retired after serving on our city council for 24 years.

Honored Patriot is Major Erin E. Bevacqua, an active duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, who graduated from Laguna Beach High School.

Citizen of the Year is community volunteer Ken Aubuchon.

56th Annual Patriots banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Patriots Day Parade-themed banner “Toward Community and Unity” was proudly carried by two Laguna Beach Girl Scouts in the 55th Annual Patriots Day Parade 

Junior Citizens of the Year, Kirra Moore and Chris Hemsley, Laguna Beach High School seniors, were selected by the school staff.

Artist of the Year is Randy Morgan and Athletes of the Year are the champion Laguna Beach Little League Intermediate All Stars, who are students at Thurston Middle School.

The parade entry and program ad deadline is January 13, 2023. For further information, contact Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.